Suvarnabhumi Airport Steps Up Ebola Screening For Arrivals From Congo And Uganda

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Department of Disease Control has established enhanced screening checkpoints at Suvarnabhumi Airport to monitor passengers arriving from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, following the Ministry of Public Health’s classification of both nations as high-risk zones for Ebola transmission.

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Health officials commenced strict screening procedures on May 21 at international arrival gates, requiring passengers from the two African countries to submit health documentation to disease control officers before proceeding through immigration. The enhanced protocol includes temperature assessments, symptom history interviews, and the registration of current contact information and residential addresses into the department’s disease surveillance tracking system.

Dr. Jurai Wongsawat, senior medical advisor and spokeswoman for the Department of Disease Control, indicated that any arriving passenger exhibiting symptoms consistent with Ebola infection will be immediately transferred to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute for isolation and further medical evaluation. Passengers who remain asymptomatic upon arrival will be subject to active monitoring for a period of 21 days, corresponding to the maximum incubation period of the Ebola virus.

The enhanced screening measures are anticipated to remain in effect for three to four weeks, though the duration will be adjusted based on the evolving epidemiological situation in Africa, where current indicators suggest potential expansion of the outbreak across multiple countries. The World Health Organization has elevated the Ebola situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda to the status of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, triggering coordinated global response protocols.

Despite the implementation of rigorous screening procedures, Thai health authorities have emphasized that Ebola virus disease does not transmit as readily as airborne pathogens such as measles or SARS-CoV-2. To date, no cases of Ebola have been reported within Thailand. The virus spreads primarily through direct contact with blood or bodily fluids, including saliva, vomit, or stool, from individuals who are symptomatic or severely ill. Consequently, transmission most commonly occurs among household contacts, healthcare workers providing care without appropriate protective equipment, or individuals involved in burial practices for deceased victims.

Early clinical manifestations of Ebola infection can resemble common febrile illnesses, typically presenting with sudden high fever, profound fatigue, muscle pain, headache, nausea, and vomiting. In advanced stages of the disease, some patients may experience hemorrhagic complications including abnormal internal or external bleeding. While Ebola carries a significant mortality rate when untreated, the Department of Disease Control noted that infected individuals typically develop distinctive and overt clinical symptoms that facilitate identification, contact tracing, and isolation measures.

Thailand has stepped up health screening and laboratory preparedness after designating the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as Ebola virus disease risk zones. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/f6iYIsTvC8 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 22, 2026

The characteristic symptom profile of Ebola infection enables more straightforward outbreak containment compared to respiratory pathogens that spread through aerosol transmission. Public health officials have reiterated that standard infection prevention practices, including hand hygiene and avoidance of contact with bodily fluids from ill individuals, remain effective measures for reducing transmission risk.

Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand’s primary international gateway, handles millions of passengers annually from destinations worldwide. The implementation of targeted screening for travelers from affected regions represents a proportional public health response designed to detect potential cases early while minimizing disruption to legitimate travel and trade.

The Ministry of Public Health has coordinated with airport authorities, airlines, and immigration officials to ensure that screening procedures are conducted efficiently and with respect for passenger dignity. Multilingual informational materials have been made available to assist travelers in understanding the requirements and purpose of the enhanced measures.

Thai diplomatic missions in affected African countries have been instructed to provide pre-travel health guidance to individuals planning journeys to Thailand, including information about screening procedures and the importance of disclosing any potential exposure history or symptoms upon arrival.

For residents and travelers in Thailand, health authorities recommend maintaining awareness of Ebola symptoms and seeking prompt medical evaluation if fever or other concerning signs develop following travel from affected regions. Early recognition and isolation of suspected cases remain critical components of effective outbreak prevention.

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The Department of Disease Control has indicated that further updates regarding screening protocols, epidemiological developments, or adjustments to travel health advisories will be communicated through official government channels as the situation evolves.

-Thailand News (TN)