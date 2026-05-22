Thai Army Reports Gunfire On Surin Border

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Royal Thai Army has confirmed that sounds of gunfire were heard during a patrol along the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin province, though no unusual activity was detected and no retaliatory action was taken, according to an official statement released on Friday.

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Army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree stated that troops from Ranger Company 2603, operating under the Suranaree Task Force, were on duty near boundary marker 18 in Kap Choeng district on Thursday when five gunshots were heard approximately 600 meters away in an area under Cambodian military control. Forces immediately monitored the location but observed no subsequent unusual activity. Operations later resumed without incident.

Major General Winthai explained that no retaliation was ordered to avoid exposing troop positions and deployment plans, emphasizing adherence to established rules of engagement. Following the incident, the Suranaree Task Force directed all border units to remain on heightened alert and to strictly follow protocols regarding the use of force based on situational assessments.

While the gunfire appeared to constitute a long-range act of provocation, Thai authorities characterized it as a clear contravention of the ceasefire agreement reached in December. The Army indicated that a formal protest would be submitted through established local coordination channels between Thai and Cambodian border commands.

In a related diplomatic development, a Senate committee studying the potential cancellation of the 2000 and 2001 memoranda of understanding between Thailand and Cambodia has invited ambassadors from ASEAN member states plus China, Japan, and South Korea to a briefing session. Senator Nophadol In-na, chairman of the committee, confirmed that envoys from 12 countries have accepted the invitation.

The briefing is intended to inform international representatives of the committee’s unanimous recommendation to cancel both agreements. The Thai Cabinet has already moved to terminate the 2001 agreement on maritime boundary negotiations, commonly referred to as “MoU 44” based on the Buddhist calendar year of its signing. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has stated that no substantive progress had been achieved since the agreement’s adoption and that future maritime disputes could be addressed under the framework of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The government has also indicated that MoU 43, which addresses land boundary demarcation, could face similar cancellation. Senator Nophadol stated that the diplomatic briefing would provide an opportunity to outline what Thai officials describe as repeated Cambodian encroachment on Thai territory over the past 25 to 26 years, which he said has contributed to periodic border tensions.

“We want to start by creating an understanding with our neighbors so that they can help disseminate information to other countries,” Senator Nophadol said regarding the committee’s outreach efforts.

The senator also noted that while former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen has maintained significant influence over international information flows regarding border issues, the Thai Senate has established a committee focused on proactive parliamentary diplomacy. This initiative is designed to enable senators to communicate Thailand’s positions directly to the international community through formal diplomatic channels.

Border security between Thailand and Cambodia has remained a sensitive issue following historical disputes over temple areas and boundary demarcation. Both nations maintain military presence along the frontier while pursuing diplomatic mechanisms to manage tensions and prevent escalation.

The Royal Thai Army has reiterated its commitment to maintaining border stability through disciplined adherence to rules of engagement, coordinated communication with neighboring forces, and support for diplomatic resolution of outstanding issues. Authorities have emphasized that the safety of border communities and the preservation of peaceful relations remain primary objectives in all operational decisions.

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As diplomatic consultations continue, further updates regarding border security measures, parliamentary proceedings on the MoUs, and international engagement efforts are expected as Thai authorities provide additional information through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)