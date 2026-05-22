British Man Charged With Reckless Driving After Viral Video On Koh Samui

KOH SAMUI, Surat Thani — A British national has been arrested and charged following allegations of dangerous driving on Koh Samui, after video footage of the incident circulated widely on social media and prompted an immediate police response, according to officials from Bo Phut Police Station.

British Man Arrested After Recklessly Driving a Porsche on Koh Samui

The incident occurred on Thaweerat Phakdi Road, also known as the island ring road, in Bo Phut subdistrict, where a black SUV was filmed being operated in a manner described by witnesses as reckless and hazardous. The footage, shared by Facebook users on Koh Samui on May 21, showed the vehicle weaving between lanes, overtaking closely on both sides, and tailgating other motorists in ways that observers characterized as frightening and potentially accident-causing.

Residents and tourists expressed concern that the driving behavior could have resulted in a serious collision, particularly given the high volume of traffic on the island’s main thoroughfares. The rapid circulation of the video clips online prompted traffic police at Bo Phut Police Station to launch an immediate search for the vehicle and its driver.

Police subsequently intercepted the SUV outside a hotel in Bo Phut subdistrict. Officers identified the driver as Mr. Jack, a 21-year-old British national, who was taken into custody for questioning. During initial interviews, the suspect stated that the SUV was a rental vehicle he had hired two days prior to the incident.

Authorities seized the vehicle temporarily for inspection before returning it to its owner. The driver was transferred to investigators at Bo Phut Police Station for formal legal proceedings.

Mr. Jack has been charged with driving without regard for the safety or convenience of others, a violation under Thai traffic law that can result in fines and potential imprisonment upon conviction. Additional related charges may be applied pending further review of evidence, including the video footage shared online and witness statements.

Koh Samui : un anglais de 21 ans interpellé pour conduite dangereuse sur la route côtière https://t.co/xYhGoVOVip — ZoneSamui.com (@zonesamui) May 21, 2026

Koh Samui, one of Thailand’s most popular island destinations, attracts significant numbers of international visitors each year, many of whom rent motorcycles, scooters, or cars to explore the island. Local authorities have repeatedly emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic regulations, particularly for drivers unfamiliar with local road conditions, signage, and driving customs.

Dangerous driving involving foreign visitors has previously drawn criticism from local residents concerned about road safety standards and enforcement consistency. Traffic accidents remain a significant public health concern in Thailand, with motorcycle and vehicle collisions accounting for a substantial proportion of injuries and fatalities among both residents and tourists.

Bo Phut Police Station has indicated that officers will continue monitoring for reckless driving behavior and urged both Thai and foreign motorists to obey traffic laws strictly. Authorities have also encouraged members of the public to report dangerous driving immediately through official channels to help prevent accidents before they occur.

For visitors planning to drive in Thailand, consular services and tourism authorities recommend ensuring valid licensing, obtaining appropriate insurance coverage, familiarizing oneself with local traffic rules, and exercising heightened caution in areas with heavy pedestrian or tourist activity. Renting vehicles from reputable providers and conducting pre-rental inspections can also help reduce risks associated with unfamiliar equipment.

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As legal proceedings continue, investigators are reviewing all available evidence linked to the incident, including digital footage, witness accounts, and vehicle inspection reports. Further updates regarding judicial outcomes, any additional charges, or related traffic safety initiatives are expected as Bo Phut Police and relevant agencies provide additional information through verified sources.

-Thailand News (TN)