Dutch Tourist Missing After Kayak Capsizes In Rough Seas Off Krabi’s Railay Bay

KRABI, Thailand — A 64-year-old Dutch tourist remains missing after a kayak capsized in rough seas off Railay Bay in Krabi province on Saturday afternoon, while his daughter was rescued safely by a passing longtail boat operator, according to Thai maritime authorities.

Foreign Couple Rescued After Kayaking Mishap in Krabi

The incident occurred on May 16, 2026, after the father and daughter paddled a kayak from Railay Bay before encountering strong currents, rough waves, and foggy conditions that reduced visibility in the Andaman Sea. Preliminary investigations indicate the tourists were swept from shore in the area between Poda Island and Railay Bay before the kayak overturned, separating the two individuals in choppy waters.

At 3:10 p.m., a longtail boat operated by local residents rescued the female tourist from the sea. Authorities confirmed that neither tourist was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

Vice Admiral Weerudom Muangchin, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command and Director of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3, ordered an urgent rescue response following reports of the capsized kayak in Krabi waters.

The Krabi Port Security Control Centre coordinated with officials from Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, Krabi Tourist Police, the Railay longtail boat club, and local tourism operators to launch a large-scale search operation. Rescue teams deployed inflatable boats and emergency equipment to search the area where the tourist disappeared.

Officials stated the incident site was approximately 0.5 nautical miles from the coast of Railay Bay, with indicators suggesting waves had carried the kayak toward Koh Pu. Despite extensive searches conducted by multiple agencies and local boat operators, rescuers were unable to locate the missing Dutch man. Search teams recovered only a kayak paddle floating in the sea.

According to Workpoint News, officials have continued coordinating search efforts involving multiple agencies and local boat operators as they attempt to locate the missing tourist. The search operation has been complicated by rough sea conditions, strong currents, and limited visibility due to fog.

Railay Bay, located in Krabi province on Thailand’s Andaman coast, is a popular destination known for its dramatic limestone cliffs, pristine beaches, and water sports activities including kayaking. The area attracts significant numbers of international visitors each year.

Maritime safety guidance emphasizes that weather conditions in the Andaman Sea can change rapidly, particularly during transitional periods between seasons. Strong currents, sudden squalls, and reduced visibility can pose risks to paddlers unfamiliar with local conditions. Safety recommendations include wearing life jackets, informing others of intended routes, and monitoring weather forecasts before undertaking water activities.

I hope he is found. URGENT – MISSING PERSON AT SEA (KRABI / RAILAY / AO NANG) ‼️‼️‼️ My father went missing in the sea near Railay / Ao Nang, Krabi 16th may around 13:30 PM local time after falling from a canoe/kayak. No life jacket. Strong current and fog. Rescue boats and… pic.twitter.com/f6jOocdm28 — Personal Thailand (@PersonalThai) May 17, 2026

The Tourism Authority of Thailand encourages visitors to prioritize safety by using licensed tour operators, wearing appropriate safety equipment, and following local guidelines regarding ocean conditions.

Consular officials from the Netherlands have been notified of the incident and are providing support to the family, including assistance with communication and coordination with Thai authorities.

Local longtail boat operators in Railay have participated in the search operation, utilizing their knowledge of local waters to assist official rescue teams.

The Royal Thai Navy has indicated that search operations will continue as conditions permit, with aerial surveillance, additional vessel deployments, and coordination with neighboring maritime rescue centers. Authorities have appealed to vessels operating in the area to remain vigilant and report any sightings of the missing tourist or debris from the kayak.

Officials have reminded tourists planning water activities in Krabi and other coastal provinces to check weather forecasts, use appropriate safety equipment including life jackets, consider hiring experienced local guides, and avoid venturing into open waters without proper preparation and local knowledge.

Six tourists rescued safely in two kayaking accidents in Koh Chang

Further updates regarding the search operation and any developments in locating the missing Dutch national are expected as Thai authorities provide additional information through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)