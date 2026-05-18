Missing Police Officer Found Drowned On Phuket Beach

PHUKET, Thailand — The body of a missing police officer was recovered from a beach in Thalang district early Sunday morning, concluding a search operation that began after the officer entered dangerous waters despite warning signs and lifeguard intervention, according to local police officials.

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Police Lieutenant Thapanpapob Awatchananukul, 25, a deputy inspector at Thai Mueang Police Station in neighboring Phangnga province, was found deceased on the beach at approximately 6:50 a.m. by a local resident. The body was wearing only underpants and exhibited scrapes consistent with contact with sand, authorities reported.

CCTV footage reviewed by investigators showed the officer arriving at the beach in his vehicle and entering the water around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. The area was displaying red flag warnings indicating hazardous swimming conditions due to strong currents and large waves. Records indicate the officer proceeded into the water despite posted no-swimming advisories.

According to incident reports, a lifeguard on duty attempted to prevent the officer from entering the water but was unsuccessful. The lifeguard subsequently observed the officer calling for help before being overcome by a large wave. Rescue efforts were initiated immediately, but the officer was not located during initial search operations.

The body was recovered the following morning and transferred to authorities for formal identification and forensic examination. Standard procedures for water-related fatalities were followed, including documentation of the scene and collection of relevant evidence.

Missing policeman found drowned on Phuket beachhttps://t.co/X7Nd53qP5y pic.twitter.com/czupNys2tg — Bangkok Post Learning (@post_learning) May 18, 2026

Thapanpapob served as a deputy inspector at Thai Mueang Police Station, located approximately 40 kilometers north of Phuket in Phangnga province. Colleagues and superiors have been notified of the incident through official channels.

Beach safety protocols in Phuket include a flag warning system to alert visitors to water conditions. Red flags indicate dangerous conditions with strong currents and high waves, advising against swimming. Lifeguards are stationed at popular beaches during peak hours to monitor conditions and assist visitors.

Authorities have reminded beachgoers to heed warning flags and lifeguard instructions, particularly during periods of rough seas. The Andaman Sea coast experiences variable conditions throughout the year, with monsoon seasons bringing increased wave activity and stronger currents.

The Royal Thai Police and local administrative organizations maintain coordinated response protocols for water-related emergencies, involving police, rescue foundations, medical services, and maritime units. Search and recovery operations are conducted according to established procedures to ensure thoroughness and safety for responders.

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Further updates regarding the official cause of death and any additional investigative findings are expected as authorities complete their review through standard judicial and administrative processes.

-Thailand News (TN)