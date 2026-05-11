Anutin Vows Zero Tolerance For ‘Mafia-style’ Intimidation In Phuket Land Disputes

PHUKET, Thailand — Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has pledged a zero-tolerance approach to mafia-style intimidation in Phuket’s Bang Tao beach area, responding to complaints from residents and businesses about harassment by criminal gangs and influential groups allegedly linked to illegal encroachment on public land along the popular coastal stretch.

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Speaking to local residents and business operators during a visit to Bang Tao beach in Thalang district on Sunday, the prime minister condemned what he described as thuggish tactics employed by individuals who falsely portray themselves as powerful protectors capable of shielding businesses from authorities in exchange for payments. “These are ordinary thugs who disappear the moment officials arrive,” Anutin stated. “If they truly had influence, they would face me directly rather than vanishing when the government shows up.”

The prime minister, accompanied by senior Interior Ministry officials, police commanders, and provincial administrators, announced the launch of the “Bang Tao Sandbox” initiative, which he described as a pilot model for resolving disputes related to public land and beach encroachment while balancing law enforcement with the livelihood needs of local communities. The initiative aims to establish a replicable framework that could later be expanded to other areas facing similar challenges, including forest encroachment cases in northern provinces such as Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

Anutin acknowledged the complexity of the situation, noting that many businesses operating along the beach lack formal land documentation. “All parties need to be honest if we are to find a long-term solution,” he said. He emphasized that authorities would examine legal mechanisms that could permit limited public use of certain areas, provided that public access to the beach and walkways remains unobstructed. “No one, including the government, can act above the law,” he added.

The prime minister urged residents and business operators to report any threats or intimidation to local officials and police, and warned government personnel against neglecting such complaints. “Officials who fail to protect residents could face legal consequences,” Anutin stated, signaling that accountability would extend to public servants as well as private actors.

Phuket Deputy Governor Rungrueng Thimabut provided details on the scope of the encroachment issue, stating that investigations had identified approximately six rai (about 2.4 acres) of land in the Bang Tao area lacking ownership documentation. Authorities have seized 34 buildings allegedly constructed on public land without permission and identified an additional 46 structures built without proper authorization. Of particular concern, investigators found that some businesses had been paying monthly rents of up to 150,000 baht to a retired military officer and his spouse, who are now under investigation for allegedly exploiting their perceived influence to extract payments from vulnerable operators.

Phuket Governor Nirat Pongsitthavorn emphasized that beach areas constitute valuable public resources that must be managed fairly. “Authorities have a duty to ensure equity between legitimate landholders and those illegally occupying public areas,” he said. “The Bang Tao Sandbox initiative represents our commitment to resolving these issues through transparent, lawful processes.”

The situation in Bang Tao reflects broader challenges facing Thailand’s tourist destinations, where rapid development, high land values, and sometimes unclear property rights have created opportunities for exploitation. Criminal networks and influential individuals have occasionally capitalized on regulatory gray areas to extract payments from businesses operating in precarious legal positions.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has vowed zero tolerance for mafia-style intimidation in this southern resort province after receiving complaints from residents and businesses about harassment by criminal gangs and influential groups linked to encroachment on public land along… pic.twitter.com/soJhZLXSiK — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 11, 2026

Local business owners who spoke on condition of anonymity described a climate of uncertainty. “We just want to operate legally and support our families,” said one restaurant operator. “But when people claim to have connections and demand payments, it’s hard to know what to do. We hope this initiative brings clarity and protection.”

Community advocates have welcomed the prime minister’s intervention while emphasizing the need for sustained follow-through. “Announcements are important, but implementation is everything,” said a representative from a Phuket-based civil society organization. “Residents need to see concrete actions—fair investigations, transparent processes, and real consequences for those who abuse power.”

Legal experts note that resolving land disputes in Thailand often requires navigating complex layers of historical claims, administrative procedures, and competing interests. The Bang Tao Sandbox initiative’s success may depend on its ability to balance enforcement with pragmatism, ensuring that legitimate livelihoods are not unnecessarily disrupted while upholding the principle that public resources belong to the public.

The Royal Thai Police have indicated that specialized units will support the investigation into alleged extortion and illegal land occupation in the Bang Tao area. Officers have been instructed to prioritize complaints from residents and to coordinate closely with provincial authorities to ensure consistent enforcement.

Tourism industry representatives have expressed support for efforts to restore order and legal certainty in Phuket’s beach areas. “Visitors come to Thailand for our natural beauty and our hospitality,” said a spokesperson for the Phuket Tourism Association. “Ensuring that public spaces remain accessible and that businesses operate fairly benefits everyone—residents, entrepreneurs, and tourists alike.”

As the Bang Tao Sandbox initiative moves forward, authorities have committed to regular updates on progress and to maintaining open channels for community feedback. The prime minister’s visit signaled high-level attention to an issue that has long frustrated local stakeholders, and his direct challenge to alleged intimidators underscored the government’s determination to confront entrenched patterns of exploitation.

For residents of Bang Tao and beyond, the coming months will be critical in determining whether this pilot initiative can deliver tangible results. If successful, the model could offer a pathway for addressing similar disputes across Thailand’s tourist regions and rural provinces, where land rights, livelihoods, and the rule of law intersect in complex and often contentious ways.

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Further updates regarding investigations, policy developments, and community engagement under the Bang Tao Sandbox initiative are expected as authorities proceed with implementation.

-Thailand News (TN)