Missing Surin villager held in Cambodia

SURIN – A 58-year-old Thai man from Surin province has been detained in Cambodia after crossing the border during a gathering nearby, and the Suranaree Task Force is now coordinating with the Township Border Committee to secure his return.

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Lieutenant General Weerayuth Raksilp, commander of the Second Army Region, has instructed task force chief Major General Boonserm Boonbamrung to use the Township Border Committee mechanism to expedite the villager’s return following confirmation of his detention by Cambodian authorities. The move came after the wife of the missing man, identified as Mr Yote, filed a missing person report with police in Kap Choeng district.

Thai authorities are coordinating with Cambodia after a 58-year-old Thai man who went missing while foraging near the Surin border was reportedly detained by Cambodian soldiers for illegal entry.https://t.co/gxpJjOfmyV #Thailand #Cambodia pic.twitter.com/FN3ow18Pfm — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) May 10, 2026

According to the report, Mr Yote left his home on April 25 to gather wild forest produce but failed to return. Concerned for his safety, his wife reported him missing on April 29. Subsequent inquiries revealed that he had crossed the border into Cambodia, where he was taken into custody. Thai authorities are now working through official border liaison channels to secure his release and repatriation as quickly as possible. No further details have been released regarding the exact circumstances of his crossing or any potential charges he may face in Cambodia.

-Thailand News (TN)