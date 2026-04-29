Thai Police Arrest Australian Fugitive in Khon Kaen Early Morning Raid

KHON KAEN — Thai immigration police and supporting units have arrested an Australian national, identified by authorities only as Richard, in a coordinated early morning raid on April 28, 2026, in Khon Kaen, marking another success in Thailand’s crackdown on foreign fugitives using the kingdom as a hiding place.

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The operation resulted in Richard’s detention at a residence in the city after authorities identified the property as a hideout for a wanted international offender. Officials confirmed he was taken into custody without resistance while staying inside the property, ending a period of hiding that had seen him evade capture across multiple jurisdictions.

The arrest followed an intelligence-led investigation involving the Investigation Division of Immigration Bureau Region 4, Khon Kaen Immigration, the Crime Suppression Division and the Tourist Police. Authorities said the operation was conducted after close coordination with the Australian Federal Police office in Bangkok and other Australian agencies that had been seeking the suspect. Richard had been hiding in Thailand after his passport was cancelled by Australian authorities in an effort to restrict his travel and prevent him from fleeing further.

Thai police arrested a 57-year-old Australian man publicly identified as Richard Carl Skrinjar on April 28th, 2026, in a house in the Ban Ped subdistrict of Khon Kaen province. The suspect, a registered child sex offender on lifetime probation in Australia, had evaded supervision… pic.twitter.com/wA71BXeSdY — de Hauteclocque (@terrenoire101) April 29, 2026

According to police sources, Richard is listed on Australia’s sex offender register and has a serious criminal record spanning multiple categories of offences. His reported offences include sexual abuse and indecent acts involving children, possession of child sexual abuse material, assault and drug-related offences. Australian authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest, prompting concerns that he might attempt to use Thailand as a safe haven while evading prosecution in his home country. The cancellation of his passport was intended to box him in, but it was Thai investigators who ultimately located him.

Thai police said the case reflects an ongoing zero-tolerance policy toward transnational crime and the use of Thailand as a refuge by foreign fugitives. Officials emphasised that cases involving child exploitation and human-related offences are treated as high priority due to their international implications and the vulnerability of the victims involved. The arrest was described as a result of strengthened cross-border cooperation between Thai law enforcement and international partners, with the Australian Federal Police providing intelligence that helped narrow the search.

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Richard is currently being held for legal processing under Thai law, with further coordination expected with Australian authorities regarding extradition proceedings. He is likely to be repatriated to face charges in Australia once formal procedures are completed, though the timeline for extradition has not been announced. For now, the Australian fugitive sits in a Thai detention cell, his attempt to disappear into the expatriate community of Khon Kaen having failed. Thai authorities have made clear that the kingdom is not a safe haven for predators, and the arrest sends a message to other fugitives: the long arm of the law has a Thai branch, and it is reaching further every day.

-Thailand News (TN)