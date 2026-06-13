Bangkok Immigration Revokes Visas, Deports Seven Foreign Students

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai immigration investigators have revoked the student visas of seven foreign nationals and initiated their deportation after discovering they were enrolled in educational institutions but never actually attended classes, the Immigration Bureau reported. The enforcement action, which targeted Myanmar nationals, is part of a broader, ongoing crackdown on the exploitation of visa categories in the capital.

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The coordinated operation was executed on June 11, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m., with officers from Immigration Division 1 conducting surprise inspections across various educational institutions in Bangkok. The raid was carried out under the strategic supervision of senior immigration officials, including Deputy Commissioner Major General Pratchaya Prasansuk and Division 1 Commander Major General Prasat Khemaprasit. The operation aligns with a high-level directive from Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police Pol. Gen. Samran Nuanma and Immigration Bureau Commissioner Pol. Lt. Gen. Phanumas Boonyalak to strictly enforce the “3 No” policy—No Entry, No Stay, No Escape. This framework is specifically designed to prevent foreign nationals from using Thailand as a sanctuary or base of operations for criminal and illicit activities.

During the comprehensive inspections, investigators uncovered that the seven identified individuals, all of whom are Myanmar nationals, had completely failed to attend their scheduled academic classes. Consequently, authorities immediately revoked their education visas, detained the suspects, and commenced formal deportation procedures in accordance with Thai immigration law. Initial investigations suggest that these individuals utilized their student status merely as a facade to remain in the country while allegedly engaging in illegal employment or other unlawful pursuits.

The probe has since expanded beyond the students themselves to target the enablers of the scheme. Immigration Division 1’s investigation unit is actively working to identify and prosecute the network of Thai and foreign facilitators who allegedly assisted in orchestrating these fraudulent visa arrangements. Investigators are conducting a rigorous review of both the initial visa approval processes and the post-issuance compliance mechanisms to close any administrative loopholes being exploited by transnational networks.

Major General Prasat Khemaprasit emphasized that all foreign nationals must strictly adhere to Thai immigration laws and regulations during their stay in the Kingdom. He highlighted that this recent operation is part of a sustained and aggressive enforcement effort, noting that Immigration Division 1 has already revoked more than 40 student visas in similar cases recently. According to reports from Thaitabloid, authorities reiterated that the crackdown is specifically intended to deter foreign nationals from abusing visa categories to reside in Thailand for illicit purposes. The Immigration Bureau has pledged to maintain rigorous, ongoing monitoring of both visa holders and the educational institutions that sponsor them.

Thailand Intensifies Crackdown on Student Visa Abuse

As the investigation into the facilitation network continues, authorities are focused on dismantling the systemic abuse of the student visa program.

-Thailand News (TN)