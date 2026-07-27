Woman Critically Injured In 10-meter Fall From Pattaya’s Big Buddha Viewpoint

PATTAYA, Thailand — A 25-year-old woman from Khon Kaen province was left in critical condition after falling approximately 10 meters from a popular scenic viewpoint at Wat Phra Yai, commonly known as Big Buddha Hill, on Sunday afternoon.

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Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre were dispatched to the site at 2:05 p.m. on July 26 following reports of a severe accident. Upon arrival, rescue teams found a large crowd of visitors gathered near the edge of the panoramic viewing area. The injured woman, identified as Nuntiyaporn Thongsong, had plummeted to the ground below, sustaining a severe head wound, a broken right arm, and a fractured left leg. First responders administered immediate on-site medical care before urgently transporting her to a nearby hospital for specialized trauma treatment.

According to witness accounts provided to authorities, the incident appeared to be deliberate. A 34-year-old visitor who was at the site with her family reported observing Ms. Thongsong standing near the edge of the cliff before actively climbing over the protective safety railing and dropping to the ground. The witness stated she immediately shielded her young child’s eyes to prevent them from witnessing the traumatic event.

A second witness corroborated that the same woman had been present at the viewpoint earlier in the morning. This individual noted that Ms. Thongsong had been sitting alone, staring into the distance as if deep in thought, and had lain down on the ground for a period before the afternoon incident occurred. When news of the fall spread, this witness rushed to the scene and confirmed the identity of the fallen woman.

Local police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall. While initial assessments suggest the incident may have been an act of self-harm, authorities have emphasized that a definitive conclusion cannot be reached until the victim recovers sufficiently to be interviewed and provide her own account of the events. Investigators are currently reviewing available CCTV footage from the surrounding area and continuing to gather statements from bystanders.

Wat Phra Yai is one of Pattaya’s most prominent cultural and tourist landmarks, featuring a massive golden Buddha statue and a sweeping panoramic view of the city and coastline. The site attracts thousands of Thai and international visitors year-round, making safety at its elevated viewing platforms a continuous priority for local management and law enforcement.

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As the woman remains hospitalized, police are urging anyone who may have additional information or video footage of the incident to come forward to assist with the ongoing inquiry.

-Thailand News (TN)