Tour Van Brake Failure on Phetchabun’s Mountain Road Leaves 6 Injured

PHETCHABUN, Thailand — A tour van suffered a suspected brake failure on Sunday, resulting in a severe multi-vehicle collision on a notoriously dangerous mountain road in Phetchabun province that left six people injured.

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The accident occurred at approximately noon at the infamous “S1” curve along the Joh Who-Phuhin Rongkla Road in the Ban Noen subdistrict of Lom Kao district. This specific stretch of roadway, which serves as a primary access route to the popular tourist destination of Phu Thap Boek mountain, is widely recognized by local authorities and motorists for its steep gradients, sharp bends, and history of traffic incidents.

According to initial reports from the Royal Thai Police, the driver of the tour van stated that the vehicle experienced a sudden and complete brake malfunction while navigating the treacherous S1 curve. Unable to decelerate or bring the vehicle to a controlled stop, the van reportedly careened out of its designated lane, first striking a passenger car before colliding with an oncoming pickup truck.

A tour van had a brake malfunction, according to the driver, and hit two other vehicles, injuring six people, while descending Phu Thap Boek mountain in this northern province on Sunday. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/CT8WlRcTDv — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) July 26, 2026

Emergency response teams were swiftly dispatched to the scene to manage the aftermath and provide immediate medical assistance. All six individuals injured in the cascade of collisions were extracted from the damaged vehicles and transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical evaluation and treatment. Authorities have not yet released specific details regarding the severity of the injuries or the identities of the victims.

The Royal Thai Police have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the precise mechanical and environmental factors that led to the crash. While the driver’s claim of brake failure is the primary focus of the inquiry, investigators are meticulously examining the van’s mechanical condition, interviewing all parties involved, and assessing the road conditions at the time of the incident to rule out other potential contributing factors, such as excessive speed or driver error.

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This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with mountain driving in the region, particularly for larger passenger vehicles navigating steep and winding routes. Local traffic authorities continue to strongly urge all drivers to ensure their vehicles undergo rigorous mechanical inspections before embarking on mountainous journeys and to exercise extreme caution, utilizing lower gears to control speed on hazardous descents.

-Thailand News (TN)