21 Passengers Safe After Bus Fire at Phitsanulok Fuel Station

PHITSANULOK, Thailand — An interprovincial passenger bus traveling from Bangkok to Nan province was completely destroyed after catching fire early Wednesday morning at a petrol station in Phitsanulok province. Fortunately, all 21 passengers on board managed to evacuate the vehicle safely and escaped without sustaining any injuries.

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The blaze erupted at approximately 2:10 a.m. at a fuel station located on Highway 117, inbound toward Phitsanulok city and situated near the Yang Ped police booth in the Bang Rakam district. The air-conditioned vehicle, operated by Nakhon Chair Air Co., was rapidly engulfed in flames. In response to the emergency, the Wang Intok Subdistrict Administrative Organization dispatched water trucks to support local firefighting efforts. Emergency crews worked for about 30 minutes to bring the intense fire under control, though the bus sustained extensive damage and was ultimately gutted.

Authorities have confirmed that despite the rapid spread of the fire and the total destruction of the vehicle, there were no casualties. All passengers aboard the bus were successfully evacuated before the flames could trap them, resulting in a fortunate outcome in a potentially disastrous situation.

An interprovincial passenger bus on the Bangkok–Nan route was completely destroyed after catching fire in Bang Rakam district of Phitsanulok province early Wednesday but all 21 passengers on board successfully escaped unharmed. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/GcLnAfBsj1 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) July 8, 2026

Following the extinguishment of the blaze, police investigators and forensic officers were deployed to the scene to conduct a thorough examination of the wreckage. Preliminary findings indicate that the catastrophic fire originated from an electrical short circuit located beneath the driver’s seat. This initial electrical fault reportedly triggered a sudden burst, which rapidly spread throughout the interior of the vehicle.

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As the investigation continues, transport authorities and the bus operator are expected to review the maintenance records and safety protocols of the vehicle to prevent similar incidents in the future.

-Thailand News (TN)