Canadian Man Arrested After Stealing Hospital Ambulance In Krabi

KRABI, Thailand — A Canadian man, estimated to be around 40 years old, is in police custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance from Krabi Hospital and leading authorities on a chaotic pursuit through the town center in the early hours of July 8.

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The incident began at approximately 2:00 a.m. when hospital staff alerted the Mueang Krabi Police Station that a foreign national had driven off in one of their emergency medical vehicles. Utilizing the ambulance’s built-in GPS tracking system, hospital personnel and police coordinated a joint search, monitoring the vehicle’s movements in real-time as it traveled along Naphacharat Road within the Krabi municipality.

The tracking signal ultimately led authorities to a side street off the main thoroughfare, where the emergency van was found abandoned. Officers noted that the driver’s side door had been severely damaged, reportedly from the suspect kicking it during his exit. As police approached the scene, they spotted the man fleeing on foot toward a nearby hotel. A foot chase ensued, during which the suspect continued to shout and behave highly erratically.

During the pursuit, the man allegedly attempted to escape a second time, prompting local residents and officials to join the chase. The situation escalated when members of the public managed to restrain the suspect, reportedly assaulting him before police could fully regain control and secure him. Authorities noted that the man appeared to be either heavily intoxicated or experiencing a severe mental health crisis, though his exact condition remains unconfirmed pending medical evaluation.

Hospital officials later clarified the circumstances of the theft, explaining that the keys to emergency vehicles are routinely left in the ignitions to ensure rapid deployment for urgent medical calls. Staff had initially been unaware of the theft until they realized the man had driven the vehicle off the premises, prompting the immediate GPS-assisted recovery operation.

The suspect was subsequently transported to the Mueang Krabi Police Station, where legal proceedings are currently underway. Authorities have not yet released the man’s full identity or confirmed the specific charges he will face. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances of the theft, the extent of the property damage, and the suspect’s physical and mental state at the time of the incident.

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As the investigation continues, local law enforcement is working to determine the suspect’s motives and ensure appropriate legal and medical interventions are applied.

-Thailand News (TN)