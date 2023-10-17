Nakhon Nayok ambulance driver probed over snack stop during emergency
Nakhon Nayok Hospital has ordered an investigation into an incident in which the driver of one of its ambulances, with a patient in critical condition on board, stopped on the way to hospital to pick up deep-fried bananas.
The hospital sent its representatives to apologise to family of Sommai Thongkerd, 64, who was being “rushed” to the hospital with difficulty breathing on October 13.
By Thai PBS World