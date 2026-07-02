Secular Israelis Open Community Centre On Koh Phangan To Counter Chabad Influence

KOH PHANGAN, Thailand — A group of secular Israelis has established a new community centre on the popular tourist island of Koh Phangan, aiming to provide an alternative to the religious outreach of local Chabad houses. The initiative, dubbed the Secular House, was created by the Free Secular Movement, an activist organization dedicated to promoting secularism and the separation of religion and state in Israel.

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Strategically located directly opposite the island’s existing Chabad House, the new centre targets the massive demographic of Israeli tourists and expatriates in the area. Koh Phangan, situated in Surat Thani province, is a premier destination for the more than 450,000 Israelis who travel to Thailand annually. The island also hosts a substantial long-term Israeli community, with estimates suggesting between 1,000 and 4,000 residents, including families and local business owners.

The Free Secular Movement has positioned itself in direct opposition to the global network of Chabad-Lubavitch outreach centres. Naor Narkis, a secular Zionist activist and politician associated with the movement, has been highly critical of the religious organization’s methods. According to Narkis, Chabad houses utilize appealing tactics such as live music and inexpensive meals to engage secular young Israelis. He argues that these gestures are a gateway to religious outreach, promoting beliefs in the Messiah and advocating for a vision of Israel governed by religious law, which he claims fosters indifference among secular citizens toward what he describes as attempts to alter the state’s secular nature.

'Secular House' opens in Thailand as non-religious Jewish alternative to Chabad https://t.co/okyGvwVY7g — Religion and State (@religion_state) July 1, 2026

In contrast to the religious services, counselling, and communal meals offered by the six Chabad houses operating across Thailand, the Secular House focuses on cultural and lifestyle activities rooted in secular identity. The centre’s programming includes workshops on secular Jewish philosophy, Friday dinners celebrating secular traditions, and yoga sessions. Intellectual pursuits are also a core component, featuring readings from the philosopher Baruch Spinoza and discussions on the political ideas of Shulamit Aloni. Additionally, the venue offers culinary workshops focusing on seafood and local Thai cuisine, alongside networking events and a dedicated coworking space tailored for digital nomads.

The establishment of this centre marks a significant cultural milestone for the movement, extending the ideological debate over Israel’s national identity far beyond its borders. Narkis noted that while religious organizations have successfully embedded themselves in every major destination frequented by Israelis, the opening of the Secular House represents a deliberate effort to plant a secular foothold thousands of kilometres from the Middle East. By providing a welcoming space that celebrates secular heritage, the organization aims to strengthen and preserve the secular identity of Israelis traveling and living abroad.

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As the cultural landscape of Israeli expatriate communities continues to evolve, the Secular House is expected to host a variety of events designed to foster community engagement without religious affiliation.

-Thailand News (TN)