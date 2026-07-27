Italian Students Apologize, Pay Fines After BTS Dispute with Thai Woman Goes Viral

BANGKOK, Thailand — A highly publicized dispute on the BTS Skytrain between a Thai woman and a group of Italian students was formally resolved on Saturday night after the students issued a formal apology and paid administrative fines at a Bangkok police station, bringing an end to an incident that had sparked intense international debate.

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The confrontation, which was recorded by the Thai woman and subsequently went viral on social media, culminated in a mediated meeting at the Samre Police Station at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Following more than an hour of discussions, the students and their supervisor formally apologized to the complainant, identified only as Sugus. The group offered a traditional Thai “wai” as a gesture of respect, acknowledging their behavior as a significant mistake and expressing deep regret for their inappropriate conduct on public transit.

Both parties reached a mutual agreement to resolve the matter amicably. The complainant agreed to withdraw her police complaint, and all involved parties committed to permanently deleting any photographs or video footage of the incident from their mobile devices and social media accounts. The resolution follows earlier public apologies issued by both the Italian Embassy in Bangkok and the travel company responsible for organizing the students’ educational visit, after the footage drew widespread condemnation and media attention in both Thailand and Italy.

During the reconciliation meeting, the supervising chaperone emphasized the group’s profound regret and their respect for Thai culture, stating that the incident would serve as a critical learning experience to prevent similar behavior in the future. The complainant accepted the apology, noting that she believed individuals who sincerely admit their mistakes and seek to make amends deserve a second chance. She clarified that her initial decision to file a complaint was intended to protect her personal dignity and to send a clear message that visitors to Thailand must respect local rights, culture, and social etiquette.

The complainant’s father, who accompanied her to the station, used the opportunity to explain Thai customs and social norms to the students. He publicly thanked the community for its support but also urged netizens to cease any further online harassment of the students, noting that they had acknowledged their wrongdoing and still had several days of educational activities remaining in the country.

From a legal standpoint, the police initially charged the five students with the offense of insulting another person in their presence, resulting in a fine of 1,000 baht for each individual. A sixth person, who was identified in the viral footage as making an obscene hand gesture, faced an additional charge of committing an act causing public embarrassment. This individual was fined a total of 2,000 baht. With the fines paid and the mutual agreement reached, the case has been formally concluded by the authorities.

The incident and its subsequent resolution highlight the ongoing challenges of managing cross-cultural interactions in shared public spaces. It also underscores the importance of mutual respect and the effectiveness of mediated dialogue in resolving disputes that escalate in the digital age.

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Further updates regarding tourism etiquette guidelines or related public awareness campaigns are expected as the Tourism Authority of Thailand and relevant cultural affairs agencies continue to promote respectful engagement between international visitors and local communities.

-Thailand News (TN)