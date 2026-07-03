Russian Woman, 31, Dies After 8th-Floor Phuket Condo Fall

PHUKET, Thailand — A 31-year-old Russian woman tragically lost her life after falling from the eighth floor of a condominium in the Kathu district of Phuket. The fatal incident occurred on July 2, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement and emergency services as investigators work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

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Officers from the Kathu Police Station were dispatched to the residential building in the Kathu subdistrict at approximately 1:35 p.m. following urgent reports of a foreign national who had plummeted from the high-rise structure. Rescue workers and a forensic physician from Vachira Phuket Hospital rapidly arrived at the scene, where they discovered the woman’s body beside the condominium building and confirmed her death.

At the scene, the victim’s 31-year-old Russian husband, who was present with their one-year-old son, provided initial statements to the investigating officers. He reported that the couple had engaged in a heated argument shortly before the tragic incident, which prompted the woman to leave their eighth-floor apartment. He subsequently learned of her fatal fall from the building.

Preliminary police inquiries indicate that the domestic dispute was rooted in severe personal stressors. Investigators revealed that the couple had been arguing over financial difficulties and complications regarding the expiration of their permission to remain in Thailand. Authorities are carefully examining these details as part of the broader context of the case.

While the husband’s account provides a timeline of events, police have not yet officially confirmed the precise circumstances or mechanics leading to the fall. The investigation remains active and comprehensive, with officers currently reviewing closed-circuit television footage from the condominium and interviewing potential witnesses to reconstruct the final moments before the tragedy. Concurrently, Thai authorities have contacted the Russian Embassy to facilitate the necessary consular and legal procedures for the deceased foreign national.

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As the investigation continues, local authorities are working to ensure all legal and administrative protocols are followed.

-Thailand News (TN)