Russian National Found Dead By Hanging In Phuket Apartment

PHUKET, Thailand — A 44-year-old Russian man was discovered dead by hanging inside his rented apartment in the Kathu district of Phuket after friends grew concerned over his lack of communication for several days. The grim discovery was made on the evening of June 29, 2026, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement and emergency services.

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Officers from the Kathu Police Station, under the direction of Pol Lt Col Wattanathorn Bumrungthin and Superintendent Police Colonel Chaloemchai Hernsawat, were dispatched to the scene following a welfare check request. A 22-year-old female friend of the deceased, identified locally as Ms. Por, informed authorities that the man, later identified as Konstantin, had been unreachable for approximately three days. Concerned for his well-being, she and a group of acquaintances went to his apartment to check on him.

After receiving no response to repeated knocking, the group looked through a gap at the bottom of the door and observed the man sitting motionless and partially unclothed inside the room. Alarmed by the unusual and unresponsive state of their friend, they forced entry into the apartment. Upon entering, they discovered Konstantin hanging by a rope and immediately alerted emergency services.

A preliminary examination at the scene indicated that the man had likely been deceased for approximately two days. Investigating officers noted that there were no immediate signs of foul play or forced struggle. According to the victim’s friend, Konstantin lived alone in the apartment and had a known history of depression, which investigators are currently considering as a primary factor in the tragic incident.

Following the completion of the initial scene investigation, the Kuthatham Foundation rescue unit transported the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a comprehensive post-mortem examination to officially determine the exact cause and circumstances of death. Concurrently, Thai authorities have coordinated with the Embassy of the Russian Federation to notify the deceased’s relatives. The embassy is facilitating the necessary legal and administrative procedures to allow the family to claim the body and arrange for religious rites and repatriation.

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As the investigation concludes, local authorities are working to ensure all legal and consular protocols are followed for the deceased foreign national.

-Thailand News (TN)