Russian Man, 23, Dies After Fall From Eighth-Floor Phuket Condo

PHUKET — A 23-year-old Russian man has died after falling from the eighth floor of a condominium in the Wichit subdistrict of Mueang Phuket, with authorities saying there were no immediate signs of foul play as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Russian Woman Seriously Injured in Fourth-Floor Fall in Pattaya

The incident occurred on April 20, 2026. Police were first alerted at approximately 5:45 p.m. when reports came in that a foreign tourist had fallen from an eight-storey condominium building in Wichit. Officers, along with patrol and investigation units, attended the scene and found blood stains on the ground below. Emergency responders performed first aid and CPR at the scene before transporting the severely injured man to Bangkok Siriroj Hospital Phuket. He was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Police were formally notified of his death at 8:45 p.m.

The deceased was identified only as V. E., a 23-year-old Russian national. He sustained multiple injuries from the fall, and investigators attended the hospital to conduct a post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing inquiry. Authorities have since coordinated with the Russian consulate in Phuket to notify his relatives and arrange for the repatriation of his body.

A witness, identified as 50-year-old Sofia Zhukova, also a Russian national and a friend of the deceased, told police that the victim had come to her room to help move belongings. After completing the task, he asked to take a shower and change clothes. She later noticed that he was no longer in the room and began searching for him, only to learn that he had fallen from the balcony. Zhukova also stated that while they were together, the victim appeared to be talking to himself, though she did not elaborate on what was said or whether she was concerned by his behaviour.

Russian tech CEO dies while visiting Ukrainian woman's luxury condominium in Thailand 📷 Police in Phuket are investigating the death of 22-year-old Russian programmer Vladislav Evgenievich Medvedev. The tech entrepreneur reportedly fell from the eighth floor of a condominium… pic.twitter.com/29wCWE7WaA — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) April 21, 2026

A search of the room found no signs of a struggle, and police have stated there is no evidence that the victim was assaulted or involved in a confrontation prior to the fall. Closed-circuit television footage reviewed by investigators showed the man exiting through a window on the eighth floor and walking along the balcony before falling. The footage, combined with the witness statement and the lack of any apparent altercation, has led authorities to focus on the possibility that the fall may have been accidental or self-inflicted, though no definitive conclusion has been reached.

Authorities have confirmed that there were no immediate signs of foul play, but a full investigation remains ongoing to determine the exact circumstances leading to the young man’s death. Officials are continuing to gather evidence, including forensic results and additional witness statements, to clarify the sequence of events. Further findings are expected once the investigation is complete.

Police Detain Intoxicated Russian Woman Found Behaving Erratically on Jomtien Beach

For the friends and family of the 23-year-old Russian, the news of his death has come as a devastating shock. A young man who had come to Phuket, perhaps for holiday or for a fresh start, is now gone, and those who knew him are left with unanswered questions and a grief that no investigation can fully resolve.

-Thailand News (TN)