Thailand Implements Strict New Regulations For Carrying Power Banks On Commercial Flights

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has introduced stringent new regulations governing the transport of power banks and lithium-ion batteries on commercial aircraft. The updated guidelines are designed to significantly enhance aviation safety and bring Thai airspace regulations into full alignment with the standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

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Under the newly enforced framework, passengers are permitted to carry a maximum of two power banks in their hand luggage. The standard capacity limit for these devices is set at 100 watt-hours. However, travelers carrying power banks with a capacity exceeding 100 watt-hours, up to a maximum of 160 watt-hours, must obtain special permission from their respective airline prior to boarding.

A critical component of the new safety protocol is the strict prohibition of power banks in checked luggage; all such devices must be carried into the cabin by the passenger. Furthermore, once on board, these portable batteries are not permitted in the overhead storage compartments. Instead, passengers are required to keep their hand luggage containing the power banks on the floor beneath the seat in front of them or inside the seat pocket. This specific placement ensures that the devices remain easily accessible to the cabin crew in the event of overheating or a fire emergency.

The regulations also impose comprehensive bans on the in-flight usage of these devices. Passengers are strictly prohibited from using power banks to make phone calls, operate electronic devices, or recharge the power banks themselves using the aircraft’s electrical power sources during the flight.

Thailand updates its power bank rules for air travel. Passengers may carry up to 2 power banks, each not exceeding 100Wh (20,000mAh), in carry-on baggage only. Use during flights is not permitted. The goal is to reduce battery fire risks & in line with global aviation standards. pic.twitter.com/C77A5v7Ttw — PR Thai Government (@prdthailand) June 4, 2026

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director of the CAAT, explained that while power banks equipped with lithium-ion batteries are ubiquitous among air travelers, the devices are highly vulnerable to physical damage and possess a significant potential to cause onboard fires. He emphasized that these stringent measures are not intended to impose unnecessary restrictions on travelers, but rather to uphold the highest safety standards in accordance with international aviation protocols.

The CAAT has expressed its expectation of full cooperation from all passengers to ensure the smooth implementation of these safety measures. Airlines operating in and out of Thailand are expected to strictly enforce the new guidelines at check-in counters and boarding gates to prevent non-compliant devices from entering the cabin.

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As the new regulations take effect, airport authorities and airline staff will be conducting enhanced screenings of carry-on luggage to ensure compliance. The CAAT continues to advise travelers to check with their specific airline for any additional requirements or clarifications regarding the transport of electronic devices before arriving at the airport.

-Thailand News (TN)