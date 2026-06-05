Italian Man Arrested For Smuggling Heroin Into Koh Samui Police Station Detention Cell

KOH SAMUI, Surat Thani — A 46-year-old Italian man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle heroin into a detention cell at the Bo Phut Police Station on Koh Samui, where a friend was being held pending deportation. The suspect, identified by authorities only as Mr. Domenico, was apprehended after officers discovered narcotics concealed inside a beverage bottle he brought during a prison visit.

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The incident unfolded on the evening of June 3, 2026, at the Bo Phut Police Station in Surat Thani province. According to police reports, Mr. Domenico arrived at the facility carrying a drink bottle and informed officers that he wished to visit an Italian acquaintance who was in custody awaiting deportation proceedings. During a routine security inspection, duty officer Police Senior Sergeant Major Veerayut Krisgree noticed that the bottle’s cap appeared unusual and was not properly sealed. A closer examination of the container revealed a small package hidden inside, which was subsequently identified as 0.33 grams of heroin wrapped in a condom. The suspect was immediately detained at the scene.

Following the initial arrest, investigators from the Bo Phut Police Station coordinated with immigration officers to expand the scope of the investigation. Acting on the developments, authorities conducted a search of Mr. Domenico’s rented accommodation in the Bo Phut area. During the raid, officers discovered 12 additional packets containing heroin and crystal methamphetamine hidden inside a wardrobe. Investigators also seized several plastic bags believed to have been used for repackaging the illicit substances for distribution.

During questioning, the suspect confessed to purchasing the narcotics from a Thai man known locally as “Pe” in the Mareet area. Mr. Domenico told investigators that he paid 4,000 baht per transaction and admitted to using the drugs himself while also supplying them to friends within his social circle. Crucially, he acknowledged that the heroin concealed in the beverage bottle was specifically intended for his detained friend, identified only as “Saga.”

Police on Koh Samui arrested a 46 year old Italian man on June 3 after he attempted to smuggle heroin into the Bo Phut Police Station. The suspect hid 0.33 grams of the drug inside a beverage bottle intended for an Italian friend who was being held in custody pending… pic.twitter.com/g3NnUU9yax — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) June 5, 2026

Authorities have formally charged Mr. Domenico with possession of Category 1 narcotics, which include both heroin and crystal methamphetamine, with the intent to distribute. In addition to the drug charges, he faces severe penalties relating to the attempted distribution of narcotics by bringing the contraband into a police station for a detainee. He has been transferred to the custody of investigators at the Bo Phut Police Station for further legal processing.

Under Thai narcotics law, the possession and distribution of Category 1 substances carry severe punishments, ranging from lengthy prison terms to life imprisonment, depending on the quantity and the specific charges proven in court. Following his conviction and the completion of any custodial sentence, Mr. Domenico is expected to face deportation proceedings.

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The investigation remains active as authorities continue their efforts to locate and apprehend the alleged supplier, “Pe,” and any other individuals linked to the local drug distribution network. Police have not released further details regarding additional arrests or the broader scope of the narcotics ring.

-Thailand News (TN)