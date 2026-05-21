Nigerian Drug Dealer, Two Thai Women Arrested in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand — Police from the Crime Suppression Division and immigration authorities have arrested a Nigerian man and two Thai women in connection with a drug trafficking network accused of smuggling 65.5 kilograms of heroin into Thailand from Laos, with the narcotics allegedly intended for distribution in major tourist destinations including Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket.

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The arrests were announced on May 20 at Crime Suppression Division headquarters by Central Investigation Bureau Commissioner Lieutenant General Natsakorn Chaoanasai, alongside senior officers including Major General Phatthasak Bubphasuwan and Police Colonel Jetniphat Siriwat. Authorities identified the Nigerian suspect as Obi, while the two Thai suspects were named as Kanlayarat and Somporn. The seized heroin has an estimated street value exceeding 200 million baht.

According to investigators, the operation began after immigration police in Nong Khai province alerted authorities that members of a Nigerian drug network had entered Bangkok and were collaborating with Thai accomplices. Officers alleged that the group smuggled heroin across the Lao-Thai border before storing the narcotics in short-term hotel accommodations used as distribution hubs.

Police conducted a raid on the hotel facility, where they arrested Obi and discovered 49.5 kilograms of heroin concealed inside packaging for snack foods and pet products. Investigators subsequently expanded the inquiry and detained Somporn at Bangkok’s Southern Bus Terminal, where she was allegedly transporting an additional 16 kilograms of heroin destined for distribution in Phuket.

During questioning, Obi reportedly told investigators that he had received the heroin from Kanlayarat before supplying wholesale quantities to dealers, including other Nigerian nationals and foreign operators active in Thailand’s tourist areas. Somporn allegedly provided a similar account, stating that she had collected the narcotics from Kanlayarat and was en route to deliver them to dealers in Phuket when she was intercepted by authorities.

Police Colonel Jetniphat indicated that the network appears to be part of a larger Nigerian criminal organization that allegedly employs romance scams to recruit Thai women into transporting narcotics. According to police, women were reportedly manipulated into carrying drugs after being deceived into romantic relationships, with payments of approximately 30,000 baht offered for each delivery.

Police Bust Nigerian Scammer With 65.5 Kg of Heroin in Bangkok https://t.co/XIs6WeF8qI — Chiang Rai Times (@jeffthomaslive) May 20, 2026

Authorities stated that the alleged ringleader, believed to be a Nigerian national operating from outside Thailand, remains at large. Investigators added that the three detained suspects did not know one another personally and had been directed separately by the organization, suggesting a compartmentalized operational structure designed to limit exposure if individual members were apprehended.

The case forms part of broader efforts by Thai authorities to address transnational crime and strengthen immigration controls. Lieutenant General Natsakorn emphasized that police have continued coordinating with foreign embassies to screen visitors and apprehend foreign nationals involved in criminal activity within Thailand.

Thailand maintains strict laws regarding narcotics offenses, with severe penalties prescribed for trafficking, possession, and distribution of controlled substances. Under Thai law, heroin is classified as a Category 1 narcotic, and offenses involving significant quantities can result in lengthy prison sentences, substantial fines, and in certain circumstances, life imprisonment.

The Royal Thai Police have indicated that the investigation remains active, with officers working to identify additional members of the trafficking network and trace the overseas organizers believed to be directing operations. Forensic analysis, financial records, digital communications, and witness testimony are all being reviewed as part of the comprehensive inquiry.

For communities in Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket, the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin represents an important interdiction effort aimed at preventing illicit substances from reaching local markets. Law enforcement agencies have emphasized their commitment to disrupting trafficking routes and protecting public health and safety.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone with relevant information about the suspected network or related criminal activity to come forward through official channels. Further updates regarding judicial proceedings, additional arrests, or policy developments related to narcotics enforcement are expected as Thai police and prosecutors advance their work on this case.

-Thailand News (TN)