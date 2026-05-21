Medical Team Reports Unstable Condition For HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Following Severe Infection

BANGKOK, Thailand — The medical team treating Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati has announced that the Princess’s condition has become unstable due to a severe abdominal infection, despite ongoing intensive care and specialized treatment at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha remains unconscious, bacteria blamed for illness

In an official statement released by the Bureau of the Royal Household, authorities confirmed that the Princess, who experienced a cardiac incident resulting in loss of consciousness on December 15, 2022, has been receiving continuous medical care at the hospital since that time. Throughout her treatment period, she has experienced periodic complications related to infections, which are not uncommon in prolonged hospital care involving complex medical conditions.

According to the medical team’s update, since April of this year, physicians have been treating an infection located in the abdominal cavity, specifically involving inflammation of the large intestine. This infection has contributed to instability in the Princess’s overall condition, manifesting in symptoms including low blood pressure, irregular heart rhythms, and abnormalities in blood clotting functions.

Despite comprehensive medical support including respiratory and renal function assistance, administration of multiple antibiotic therapies, and medications intended to stabilize cardiovascular function and regulate heart rhythm, the Princess’s condition has continued to show signs of deterioration. Medical specialists have indicated that the clinical presentation suggests a severe infection that has not yet been fully controlled and is affecting the function of multiple major organ systems.

The Bureau of the Royal Household emphasized that the medical team remains fully committed to providing comprehensive treatment and will continue to monitor the Princess’s condition with the highest level of attention and care. All therapeutic interventions are being conducted in accordance with established medical protocols and under the supervision of experienced specialists in relevant fields.

HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha's condition worsens with severe infection, palace says https://t.co/650BZawMkb @TNAMCOT — TNAMCOT English (@TNAMCOTEnglish) May 21, 2026

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, eldest daughter of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has been widely recognized for her dedication to public service, particularly in areas related to justice, social welfare, and the advancement of vulnerable populations. Her work has earned respect both within Thailand and internationally.

The Royal Family and the people of Thailand continue to hold the Princess in their thoughts during this challenging period. Traditional practices of respect and discretion regarding royal health matters are being observed, with official updates provided through appropriate channels as determined by the Bureau of the Royal Household.

Medical experts note that severe infections in patients with complex underlying conditions require careful, coordinated management and that recovery trajectories can vary significantly based on multiple clinical factors. The commitment of specialized medical teams to providing evidence-based, compassionate care remains central to treatment approaches in such cases.

The Bureau of the Royal Household has indicated that further official updates regarding the Princess’s condition will be communicated through verified channels as appropriate, consistent with protocols for sharing information about royal health matters while maintaining dignity and respect for the individual and the institution.

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha rushed to hospital

Members of the public wishing to express support are encouraged to do so through respectful and appropriate means, honoring the privacy and solemnity of this period for the Royal Family and all those who hold Her Royal Highness in high regard.

-Thailand News (TN)