Princess Bajrakitiyabha remains unconscious, bacteria blamed for illness

3 hours ago TN
Reception given by the Royal Thai Embassy of Vienna hosted by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha of Thailand

Reception given by the Royal Thai Embassy of Vienna hosted by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha of Thailand. Photo: IAEA Imagebank / flickr.




Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati remained unconscious and royal doctors blamed her illness on a bacterial infection.

In its third statement on the condition of the princess on Saturday night, the Royal Household Bureau said that royal doctors concluded her unconscious state resulted from severe heart arrhythmia due to inflammation of the heart after a mycoplasma infection.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

