Princess Bajrakitiyabha remains unconscious, bacteria blamed for illness
Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati remained unconscious and royal doctors blamed her illness on a bacterial infection.
In its third statement on the condition of the princess on Saturday night, the Royal Household Bureau said that royal doctors concluded her unconscious state resulted from severe heart arrhythmia due to inflammation of the heart after a mycoplasma infection.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
