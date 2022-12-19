Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s condition stable: Royal Household Bureau

The first building of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok. Photo: BunBn. CC BY-SA 4.0.









Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati’s overall condition is now stable and her heartbeat is being controlled with medication, according to a 7am announcement by the Royal Household Bureau on Monday.

It was the second announcement after the princess was admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on Thursday after losing consciousness due to a heart condition on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





