Cambodia Initiates UN Conciliation Process Over Maritime Dispute With Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand — Cambodia has formally notified the United Nations and Thailand of its decision to initiate a compulsory conciliation process under international law to resolve a longstanding maritime boundary dispute in the Gulf of Thailand. The diplomatic move follows Thailand’s recent unilateral termination of a 2001 bilateral agreement that had previously provided a framework for negotiations over the overlapping maritime claims.

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Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet stated that the decision was taken to protect the nation’s sovereignty and maritime rights in strict accordance with international legal frameworks. Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), this compulsory conciliation process will involve a panel of independent experts examining the dispute and issuing recommendations, though these findings will not be legally binding on either party. To advance the proceedings, Cambodia has appointed Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn as its official agent, alongside Danish diplomat Peter Taksøe-Jensen and French academic Jean-Marc Thouvenin to serve as conciliators.

Thailand now has 21 days to appoint two of its own conciliators, who will subsequently select a chair to finalize a conciliation commission overseen by the UN Secretary-General. Historically, Bangkok has consistently rejected efforts to resolve such disputes through international mechanisms, including the International Court of Justice, maintaining that maritime and border issues should be settled exclusively through direct bilateral negotiations. The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the new diplomatic maneuver.

#Cambodia has formally launched a compulsory conciliation process under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (#UNCLOS) after Thailand withdrew from a 2001 agreement that had guided negotiations on overlapping maritime claims. Prime Minister Hun Manet said the move is aimed at… pic.twitter.com/Zk2qisuEyx — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 2, 2026

At the heart of the dispute is the Overlapping Claims Area (OCA) in the Gulf of Thailand, a maritime zone of approximately 26,000 square kilometers claimed by both nations. The region is estimated to contain nearly 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and substantial oil reserves, with a total estimated value of around 300 billion US dollars. Recent global energy market volatility, exacerbated by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, has created renewed urgency for both nations to resolve the dispute and unlock these vital undersea energy resources.

The diplomatic escalation occurs against a backdrop of heightened nationalist sentiment in Thailand, following the February 2026 re-election of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The cancellation of the 2001 agreement was a prominent campaign pledge of his administration. This political shift follows a period of severe bilateral tension, marked by two rounds of deadly military clashes along the countries’ 817-kilometer shared border last year. The conflict, which resulted in nearly 150 fatalities and displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians, saw both sides trade accusations over who initiated the hostilities. A fragile ceasefire has remained in place since late December, following diplomatic intervention by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

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As the mandatory 21-day window for Thailand to respond begins, regional observers are closely monitoring whether Bangkok will engage with the UN-led conciliation process or maintain its long-standing stance on bilateral exclusivity. The outcome of this diplomatic maneuver could significantly impact regional stability, energy security, and the future of diplomatic relations between the two neighboring Southeast Asian nations.