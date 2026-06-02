Canadian Ex-teacher Arrested Over Sexual Assault Of Minor Student In Korat

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, Thailand — A 68-year-old Canadian former educator has been arrested by Thai anti-trafficking authorities in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old student in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

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The suspect, identified by authorities only as James, was apprehended on June 1 by officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) of the Royal Thai Police. He was acting on an arrest warrant issued by the Sikhio Provincial Court on January 22, following allegations of rape and sexual assault. Prior to the incident, the suspect was employed as a mathematics teacher and assistant director at an international school in Nakhon Ratchasima.

According to the investigation, the suspect had been hired by the victim’s parents to provide private tutoring at their residence. Over a three-year period, he conducted lessons twice a week at a rate of 500 baht per hour. Authorities allege that on October 20, 2025, the man lured the teenager into a bedroom during a scheduled lesson and forcibly assaulted her.

Following the alleged attack, the victim reported the incident to her parents, who immediately filed a complaint at the Pak Chong police station. During the initial investigation, law enforcement officers seized the suspect’s mobile phone and discovered video clips and pornographic images linked to the case.

The suspect was subsequently granted temporary release on bail while the case was pending in court. However, investigators later determined that he had liquidated personal assets, including gold, in an apparent effort to fund an escape from the country. Acting on a tip and in collaboration with The HUG Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting abused children, ATPD investigators tracked the suspect to Prachuap Khiri Khan province, where he was found hiding with a foreign associate.

A 68-year-old Canadian teacher has been arrested in Thailand for the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old female student. James is accused of abusing the girl during private tutoring sessions at her home in Khao Yai last October. pic.twitter.com/JMxFqS8kQl — Bangkok Lad (@bangkoklad) June 1, 2026

During initial questioning, the suspect reportedly claimed that he had quarreled with his Thai girlfriend and was simply seeking peace, denying any intention to flee from law enforcement. Regardless of these statements, he has been taken into custody and transferred to the Sikhio Provincial Court to face formal legal proceedings.

Crimes against minors are treated with severe scrutiny under Thai law, and the Royal Thai Police has increasingly coordinated with international agencies and local non-governmental organizations to apprehend foreign nationals accused of such offenses. The HUG Project has previously played a pivotal role in assisting victims of abuse and supporting law enforcement in tracking down suspects who attempt to evade justice.

Under Thai criminal law, the rape and sexual assault of a minor constitute grave offenses that carry severe penalties upon conviction, including lengthy imprisonment and potential deportation for foreign nationals. Prosecutors will evaluate all available evidence, including digital forensics, witness testimony, and medical reports, to determine the appropriate charges and procedural next steps.

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As judicial proceedings advance, authorities have emphasized that all individuals mentioned in connection with potential criminal activity are presumed innocent until proven guilty through formal judicial proceedings. Further updates regarding the suspect’s legal status, court appearances, and related investigative developments are expected as the ATPD and relevant agencies provide additional information.

-Thailand News (TN)