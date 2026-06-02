Tourists Face Legal Action After Driving Across Historic WWII Bomb Craters In Kanchanaburi

SANGKHLA BURI, Kanchanaburi — Khao Laem National Park has ordered a group of tourists to report to park officials within seven days following an incident in which approximately 10 vehicles were driven across a historically significant World War II bomb crater site in Sangkhla Buri district, sparking public outrage and calls for legal accountability.

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The incident came to public attention after the Thai-Burma Railway Facebook page shared photographs showing multiple vehicles parked and driven directly across the grassy historical site. The images prompted immediate criticism from history enthusiasts and conservation advocates, who condemned the actions as disrespectful to a location preserved as both a historical landmark and an educational resource for understanding Thailand’s wartime history.

The area contains several bomb craters resulting from Allied air raids targeting the Japanese Imperial Army’s notorious “Death Railway” during the Second World War. The site also marks the former location of Nitheh railway station, which served as one of the key stops along the railway line constructed under brutal conditions by prisoners of war during the Japanese occupation. The visible remnants of railway sleepers and a former maintenance facility at the location underscore its significance as an important wartime heritage site.

In a post published on Monday, the Thai-Burma Railway Facebook page administrator criticized the tourists’ actions as wholly inappropriate, emphasizing that the site has been specifically preserved to honor the memory of those who suffered and died during the railway’s construction and to educate future generations about this dark chapter of history. The page administrator formally called upon Khao Laem National Park authorities to take decisive action against those responsible for the alleged encroachment and damage to the historical site.

Following the public outcry, park authorities announced that the owners of the vehicles involved must report to the park administration within seven days to explain their actions and provide justification for entering the protected historical area. Officials warned that failure to comply with this directive could result in formal legal proceedings under laws protecting national parks and historical sites.

The authorities are investigating a group of off-road vehicle enthusiasts after images showed cars being driven into a World War II-era bomb crater near the historic Death Railway in Sangkhlaburi, Kanchanaburi province. Khao Laem National Park said the incident may have damaged… pic.twitter.com/XN6TnaMroY — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 2, 2026

Nitheh station was one of five major railway stations on the infamous Death Railway, which linked Thailand and Burma, now Myanmar, during the Second World War. The railway, constructed under horrific conditions, claimed the lives of thousands of prisoners of war and Asian laborers, and remains a somber reminder of the human cost of the conflict in Southeast Asia.

Under Thai law, unauthorized entry into national parks, damage to protected historical sites, and encroachment on preserved areas constitute offenses that can result in fines, imprisonment, or both. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has increasingly emphasized the importance of preserving historical and natural heritage sites for future generations while promoting responsible tourism practices.

The incident has reignited broader discussions about the balance between tourism access and the preservation of sensitive historical locations in Thailand. As the country continues to attract millions of visitors annually, authorities face ongoing challenges in ensuring that historical sites are respected and protected while remaining accessible for educational purposes.

Khao Laem National Park, which encompasses the historical site, is known for its scenic reservoir and diverse natural attractions, but also contains numerous locations of historical significance related to the Death Railway. Park officials have indicated that additional signage and physical barriers may be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future and to better protect the integrity of historical sites within the park boundaries.

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As the seven-day reporting period commences, authorities are reviewing the photographic evidence and working to identify the vehicle owners involved in the incident.

-Thailand News (TN)