Bar Worker in Phitsanulok Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of British Woman

PHITSANULOK, Thailand — A 26-year-old host bar worker has been arrested and taken into custody following allegations of raping and severely assaulting a 35-year-old British woman at a hotel in Phitsanulok province. The suspect was apprehended on the night of July 4, 2026, by local authorities acting on a court warrant as he allegedly attempted to flee the province.

Foreign English teacher attacked and raped in rice paddy – rapist hunted in Bangkok

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of June 6 at a hotel in the Muang district, where the British tourist had been staying since June 2. According to police reports, the victim had hired the suspect, who was employed at a local host bar, to accompany her to her room for entertainment and to mix drinks. Investigators from the tourist police confirmed that the initial arrangement was strictly for beverage service and companionship.

The situation allegedly escalated into a violent attack when the suspect assaulted the woman, punching her in the face and around her right eye before raping her. The victim managed to escape the room and fled to the hotel reception at approximately 7:30 a.m., alerting the staff to the horrific ordeal. Hotel personnel immediately arranged for her to be transported to Bangkok Phitsanulok Hospital, where she received medical treatment for severe bruising and other physical injuries.

Following the victim’s formal complaint to the Muang police, a manhunt was initiated for the suspect. The investigation culminated in his arrest in the Wang Thong district, where he was detained by police while waiting for a bus bound for Bangkok. Authorities confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody under the authority of a court warrant and is now facing severe legal proceedings in connection with the allegations.

Due to the involvement of a foreign national in a serious violent crime, the British Embassy has been officially notified of the case. Diplomatic officials are currently providing consular assistance and support to the victim as she recovers and navigates the local legal system. Thai authorities are also ensuring that the victim receives the necessary support throughout the duration of the investigation.

Man arrested for rape of female British tourist in Phuket

The case has drawn significant attention due to the severe nature of the alleged offenses and the vulnerability of the victim as a foreign tourist. Investigators are continuing to gather forensic and testimonial evidence to build a comprehensive case file. As the legal process advances, prosecutors will review the compiled evidence to determine the formal charges and prepare for trial.

-Thailand News (TN)