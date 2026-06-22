Thai Border Schools Shut as Myanmar Troops Mass for Offensivechep

TAK, Thailand — Educational institutions along the Thai-Myanmar border have been forced to suspend operations amid escalating violence, as intelligence reports indicate a massive buildup of Myanmar military forces preparing for a new offensive, while cross-border airstrikes continue to target ethnic resistance strongholds.

Bomb Near Thai-Myanmar Border Forces Mae Hong Son Evacuation

In the Mae Sot district of Tak province, Ban Mae Kon Ken School in the Maha Wan sub-district closed its doors for the day citing severe safety concerns. The school’s administration made the decision to halt classes shortly after the new semester began last week. The closure was prompted by local intelligence indicating that approximately 200 Myanmar government troops had been deployed to the Pa Sak operations base in neighboring Myawaddy township. Military sources believe these reinforcements are mobilizing for a coordinated assault on Karen resistance forces positioned at Ban Phalu, located directly opposite the Thai village of Ban Huai Mahawong in Moo 9 of the Maha Wan sub-district. School administrators determined that the imminent threat of heavy cross-border fighting posed an unacceptable risk to the safety of students and faculty. Normal academic operations are expected to resume once the security situation stabilizes, with the administration planning to announce make-up class schedules in due course.

The vulnerability of border-side educational facilities was highlighted earlier this month when stray bullets from intense cross-border clashes struck the windows of school buildings currently undergoing renovation. Following that incident, spent shell casings of various calibers were discovered scattered across the school grounds. While hazardous materials were secured and removed by officials following a comprehensive safety inspection, some of the inert casings were retained by the school to be utilized as educational tools to teach children about safety and survival skills in a conflict zone.

A school along the Thai-Myanmar border has temporarily suspended classes after renewed fighting between Myanmar military forces and resistance groups raised security concerns in the area. pic.twitter.com/DFrQIC2hYD — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 22, 2026

Meanwhile, the security situation has further deteriorated along the border in Chumphon province. The Border Patrol Police’s 4103 border surveillance unit, stationed in the Tha Sae district, reported that a Myanmar military warplane conducted an aerial bombardment on Sunday morning. The aircraft dropped three bombs on a base belonging to the Karen Kawthoolei Army, a resistance faction operating on the Myanmar side of the border directly opposite a Thai border observation post. Thai security agencies are closely monitoring the aftermath of the airstrike, though immediate details regarding the extent of the structural damage or the number of casualties remain unconfirmed.

The Tha Sae district border spans approximately 58 kilometers, serving as a critical geographical buffer between Prachuap Khiri Khan province to the north and Ranong province to the south. This extensive frontier is currently a focal point for multiple armed factions. Security sources indicate that two primary Karen armed groups are highly active in the region. The Karen National Union maintains a significant presence, with roughly one battalion stationed 50 to 70 kilometers deep inside Myanmar territory. Conversely, the Karen Kawthoolei Army operates much closer to the international boundary, with an estimated 200 to 500 fighters utilizing bases situated near the Thai border in the Tha Sae district, making the area highly susceptible to cross-border spillover and aerial bombardments.

Stray Bullet from Myanmar Border Clash Forces Thai School Evacuation

As the conflict in Myanmar continues to spill over into Thai territory, national security forces remain on high alert, conducting continuous surveillance to protect border communities and manage the humanitarian and security fallout of the intensifying regional warfare.

-Thailand News (TN)