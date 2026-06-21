American Dj Arrested For Illegal Work In Chiang Mai Nightspot

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — An American national has been arrested in Chiang Mai after allegedly working as a disc jockey without a valid work permit, underscoring the Royal Thai Police’s ongoing enforcement of strict labor laws regarding foreign employment in the Kingdom.

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The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Eick Alberto, was detained by tourist police during a targeted inspection of an entertainment venue located on Charoen Rat Road in the Muang district. The arrest took place at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2026, as officers conducted routine checks to ensure compliance with national labor regulations.

According to police, Alberto was found performing behind the decks at the venue despite not holding the mandatory work authorization required for foreign nationals under Thai law. Authorities emphasized that all foreign nationals must secure appropriate permits and legal clearance before undertaking any form of employment or professional work within the country.

Following his detention, Alberto was formally charged with working as a foreigner without a valid permit and performing labor beyond the scope of any authorized employment. He was subsequently handed over to investigators for formal legal processing and further questioning.

Tourist police in Chiang Mai have arrested a 30-year-old American DJ for performing at an entertainment venue without a work permit. The man was detained in the Chang Moi area of Muang district and faces charges under local labour laws. pic.twitter.com/1JqcYxC4Iu — Bangkok Lad (@bangkoklad) June 20, 2026

This operation forms a critical part of a sustained, nationwide campaign by the tourist police and relevant authorities to crack down on illegal employment by foreign nationals. Officials are actively monitoring workplaces, particularly within the entertainment, hospitality, and service sectors, to ensure strict adherence to Thailand’s labor regulations. These inspections are designed to identify individuals operating without the necessary legal documentation and to protect domestic job opportunities for Thai citizens.

According to reports from Khaosod, the case will now advance through the standard investigative and judicial processes. Authorities have not announced any additional charges at this time, and the final outcome will depend on the findings of the investigators and the subsequent legal proceedings.

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As the legal proceedings unfold, authorities remain committed to upholding the integrity of the national labor market and ensuring a level playing field for all workers.

-Thailand News (TN)