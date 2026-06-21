Thailand Raises Departure Fees by 390 Baht at 6 Major Airports

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thailand has officially raised the Passenger Service Charge for international departing passengers, with the new fee structure taking effect on June 20, 2026. The adjustment increases the charge by 390 baht, bringing the total cost to 1,120 baht per person for eligible travelers.

Thailand Raises Airport Departure Fee 53% From June 20 at Six Major Airports

The revised fee applies exclusively to passengers traveling on international flights departing from six of the country’s major aviation hubs. These include Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang Airport in the capital, as well as Chiang Mai Airport and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport in the north, Phuket Airport in the south, and Hat Yai Airport in the deep south. The policy is designed to update the service fees associated with international transit and terminal operations at these primary gateways.

Crucially, travelers will not be required to pay this increased fee separately at the airport counters or immigration checkpoints. The Passenger Service Charge is already integrated into the final price of airline tickets, meaning the additional cost is seamlessly absorbed during the initial booking process. Meanwhile, domestic travelers remain entirely unaffected by this policy shift, with the service charge for internal flights maintaining its current, unchanged rate of 130 baht per person.

✈️🇹🇭 Flying internationally from Thailand after 20 June 2026? AOT will adjust the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) for departing international passengers. The fee is included in the airfare at ticket purchase. 👉 PRESS RELEASE: https://t.co/oIBuf54zSg#Thailand #TATNews… pic.twitter.com/PewU27Ffwo — TAT Newsroom (@Tatnews_Org) May 18, 2026

The new fee structure took effect immediately on the designated date, with airlines and airport operators having already updated their ticketing systems to incorporate the revised charge. According to reports from Komchadluek, passengers planning international travel through any of the six affected airports are advised to be aware that the higher service charge is now fully in force and reflected in their overall travel costs.

Airports of Thailand to charge higher departure fees

As the updated fee structure takes effect across the national aviation network, authorities and airport operators will continue to monitor the implementation to ensure a seamless transition for international travelers and travel agencies.

-Thailand News (TN)