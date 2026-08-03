Typhoon Dolphin Will Not Directly Hit Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has reassured the public that Typhoon Dolphin, currently situated far out in the Pacific Ocean, will not directly strike Thailand. The storm system is tracking toward Japan and China, dispelling recent online rumors suggesting an imminent direct threat to the kingdom.

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Despite the storm’s distant trajectory, the weather bureau warned that Typhoon Dolphin could indirectly influence Thailand’s weather patterns. The system is expected to intensify the existing monsoon covering the country between August 7 and 9, potentially triggering heavier-than-usual rainfall, particularly across the northern and northeastern regions.

Typhoon Dolphin remains far out in the Pacific Ocean and is tracking towards Japan and China, heading directly towards Thailand, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Sunday. Read the full story via this link: https://t.co/CLtzlzmIIQ pic.twitter.com/S02eWQRtTF — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) August 2, 2026

In a separate weather development, a tropical depression located east of the Philippines may briefly strengthen into a tropical storm. However, forecasters anticipate that this system will ultimately be absorbed and weakened by the larger typhoon, ensuring it poses no direct threat to Thai territory.

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The TMD clarified that the rainfall currently experienced across the country is primarily driven by a seasonal monsoon trough and prevailing monsoonal winds, rather than the distant movement of Typhoon Dolphin. Authorities have strongly advised the public to remain calm and disregard unverified online rumors, emphasizing that current meteorological data shows no indication of the storm entering Thai borders. Citizens are nonetheless encouraged to stay informed by periodically monitoring official updates from the weather bureau.

-Thailand News (TN)