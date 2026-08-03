Bangkok Police Hunt Norwegian National Over Random Attack on Commuters

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok authorities have launched a search for a Norwegian national accused of an unprovoked physical assault and making death threats against two local office workers near a popular pedestrian skywalk in the Bang Na district.

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The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on August 1 along Sanphawut Road in Bang Na Tai. The primary victim, a 29-year-old office worker identified as Ton, was walking along his regular commuting route on the Bang Na intersection Skywalk while using his mobile phone. According to the victim, a foreign man began shouting from behind before violently kicking him in the right arm. The force of the kick caused the phone to fall near the attacker, who then allegedly picked up the device, removed its protective case, and smashed it forcefully against the ground, cracking the screen. The victim noted that the attacker’s erratic behavior suggested he was under the influence of an unidentified substance or experiencing a mental health crisis, rather than being simply intoxicated.

The situation escalated when a second office worker, a 28-year-old identified as Y, approached the suspect to demand an explanation for the unprovoked attack. The man, who claimed he was out jogging, reportedly responded in English with severe threats, stating that if he had truly intended to harm them, he would have cut their throats with a knife and explicitly threatening to kill them. When the second victim attempted to record the encounter on her phone to gather evidence, the suspect allegedly rammed into her, knocking her to the ground. He then chased the pair until they managed to seek refuge near a group of local motorcycle taxi drivers. Upon seeing the larger crowd, the suspect reportedly ceased his pursuit, crossed the street, and caused further disturbances at nearby shops before fleeing the area.

Two Bangkok residents have sought help after alleging that a Norwegian man attacked them near Bang Na intersection, damaged a mobile phone, and threatened to kill them. One complainant said the man kicked his arm and smashed his phone, while the other alleged that he knocked her… pic.twitter.com/tNqsUGzNlM — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) August 2, 2026

Following the attack, the victims sought assistance from the Sai Mai Tong Rod community advocacy group, filing a formal complaint at their coordination center in the Sai Mai district on August 2. The complainants identified the suspect only as Mr. Erling, a Norwegian citizen, and submitted evidence to aid the investigation. Ton stated that the traumatic encounter has left him afraid to use the Skywalk for his daily commute, forcing him to rely on motorcycle taxis instead.

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Ekkapop Luangprasert, the founder of the Sai Mai Tong Rod organization, confirmed that he has contacted the superintendent of the Bang Na Police Station to initiate a manhunt. Investigators are currently tasked with locating the foreign national, though formal legal procedures may require the victims to submit medical documentation of their injuries. Community advocates have also raised urgent concerns that the foreign suspect might attempt to flee Thailand before the legal and investigative processes can be fully concluded.

-Thailand News (TN)