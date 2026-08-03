Thai Cabinet Backs Faster Deportation for Foreigners Who Violate Social Norms

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai cabinet has approved a draft regulation in principle aimed at expediting the deportation of foreign nationals whose behavior is deemed incompatible with Thai morals and social norms, addressing long-standing procedural bottlenecks in the country’s immigration system.

Thai Cabinet Approves First Draft Of Strict New Deportation Regulations

Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs Pakorn Nilprapunt explained that while Thailand already possesses deportation laws, the existing framework lacks clear administrative procedures. Enacted decades ago, the current law mandates that deportees be returned via the same route they entered, with transportation operators bearing the cost. In practice, this provision has become unworkable, as many undocumented migrants entered the country long ago without the means to return, and airlines routinely refuse to absorb the financial burden. Consequently, authorities have been forced to rely on standard immigration prosecutions, prolonged detentions, and eventual repatriations.

Under the newly proposed Prime Minister’s Office Regulation on Deportation, which was approved by the cabinet on July 14 and is currently under review by the Office of the Council of State, foreigners engaging in conduct considered deviant or inconsistent with Thai social norms could face immediate deportation. For those convicted of serious crimes, the regulation stipulates that they must be deported within 30 days of completing their prison sentence, provided a deportation order has been formally issued.

A cabinet-backed draft regulation will allow authorities to remove foreigners whose conduct is deemed incompatible with Thai morals and social norms, Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs Pakorn Nilprapunt said. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/ATsxNsfpRT — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) August 2, 2026

To facilitate this streamlined process, the government has opted to allocate state funds to cover deportation costs. Officials determined that direct repatriation is ultimately more cost-effective for the state than maintaining individuals in long-term detention facilities.

The draft regulation outlines several categories of offenses that may warrant deportation, seamlessly integrating violations such as illegal entry, visa overstays, unlawful employment, illegal business operations, and document forgery into the enforcement criteria. Additionally, the new rules will require the Corrections Department to proactively notify the Interior Ministry before any foreign inmate is released from prison, ensuring that a deportation order can be issued and executed without delay.

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The regulation is currently undergoing final legal scrutiny by the Council of State before it can be formally enacted into law.