British Tourist Found Dead in Phuket Hotel Room Following Days of Isolation

PHUKET, Thailand – A 41-year-old British tourist has been found dead inside his hotel room in Patong, Phuket, after displaying a “Do Not Disturb” sign for several days, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

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The deceased has been identified as Zakir M., who had been staying at the establishment alone since July 24. According to police reports, the room was last cleaned by hotel staff on July 27. Following that date, the guest continuously displayed a “Do Not Disturb” sign, preventing staff from entering the premises. On August 3, which was his scheduled check-out day, the head housekeeper attempted to inspect the room. After knocking and receiving no response, staff entered and discovered the man deceased inside.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Rapeepan Chumtham, an investigator at the Patong Police Station, responded to the scene alongside relevant officers under the supervision of Patong Police Chief Colonel Krakrit Khankruea. An initial examination of the room revealed no signs of a struggle, forced entry, or ransacking, and authorities noted that no belongings appeared to be missing.

𝐀 𝟒𝟏-𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭. Police found no signs of forced entry or a… pic.twitter.com/DQ4Po4ekBD — Chrome Crumpet (@ChromeCrumpet) August 3, 2026

Forensic doctor Athit Surawisakul conducted a preliminary examination of the body at the scene, estimating that the man had been deceased for approximately 24 hours. However, the exact cause of death could not be determined on-site and will rely on a comprehensive post-mortem examination.

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Following the scene investigation, the Kusoldharm Phuket Rescue Foundation’s Patong unit transported the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further forensic analysis. Authorities have also initiated contact with the British embassy to ensure that standard diplomatic procedures are followed regarding the repatriation of the body and the arrangement of religious rites. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death remains ongoing.

-Thailand News (TN)