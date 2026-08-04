Boy, 13, Dies from Rare Jellyfish Sting on Nakhon Si Thammarat Beach

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, Thailand – A 13-year-old boy has died after being stung by a highly venomous jellyfish while swimming at a beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat, marking the first recorded fatality of its kind in the district and prompting urgent safety warnings for coastal visitors.

Portuguese Man-of-war Jellyfish Sighted At Three Phuket Beaches

The victim, identified as Nantaphat, a student at Sichon Kunatharn Witthaya School, was participating in a local charity football tournament on the evening of August 1. Following the event, he entered the water approximately 10 meters from the shore at Ban Fai Tha beach in Sichon district alongside several friends.

According to reports, the teenager was suddenly surrounded by multiple jellyfish and sustained severe stings across his chest, arms, neck, and torso. He quickly went into shock, lost consciousness, and began frothing at the mouth. Several friends and local residents immediately rushed into the water to assist him, but they too were stung on their arms and calves during the rescue effort. All individuals who attempted to help have since recovered and are in stable condition.

Local residents identified the marine creature as a “lightning jellyfish,” a species known for its potent venom. A local community imam noted that this specific type of jellyfish typically appears in the region during November, making its presence in early August highly unusual. Authorities confirmed that this is the first recorded death resulting from jellyfish venom in the Sichon district.

The boy’s funeral is currently being held at Wat Pathum Thaikaram in Sichon district, where grieving relatives, including his grandparents, have gathered ahead of his cremation, which is scheduled for August 5.

Authorities Issue Warning After Toxic Jellyfish Sightings Along Phuket’s West Coast

In response to the tragedy, local authorities have issued urgent warnings to both residents and tourists, advising extreme caution and heightened vigilance when entering the sea. Officials are urging beachgoers to remain alert to marine hazards and to seek immediate medical attention if any contact with jellyfish occurs.

-Thailand News (TN)