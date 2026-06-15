Portuguese Man-of-war Jellyfish Sighted At Three Phuket Beaches

PHUKET, Thailand — Lifeguards and beach safety officials have issued an urgent warning to beachgoers after venomous Portuguese man-of-war were discovered washing ashore at three popular beaches in Phuket. The hazardous marine creatures, often mistaken for jellyfish, pose a significant risk to swimmers and beach visitors due to their ability to deliver painful and potentially dangerous stings even after death.

Authorities Issue Warning After Toxic Jellyfish Sightings Along Phuket’s West Coast

The Phuket Lifeguard Service announced on its official Facebook page on Sunday that the dangerous organisms had been spotted at Nai Harn, Kata Noi, and Kata beaches, all of which are major tourist destinations on the island’s west coast. Authorities have strongly advised the public to avoid any contact with the creatures and to exercise extreme caution when visiting these coastal areas.

Despite their jellyfish-like appearance, Portuguese man-of-war are actually colonial organisms known as siphonophores, composed of specialized individual animals called zooids that function together as a single entity. They are easily identified by their distinctive translucent blue-purple balloon-like floats that remain visible above the water’s surface. The creatures possess long, trailing tentacles that can extend several meters beneath the water and contain venomous nematocysts capable of delivering an excruciating sting.

Health officials and marine biologists emphasize that the danger persists even after the organisms have washed ashore and appear to be dead. The tentacles retain their ability to inject venom upon contact, making them hazardous to unsuspecting beachgoers who might attempt to touch or handle them. The venom can cause immediate burning pain, severe skin irritation, and in some cases, trigger serious allergic reactions. While the sting is rarely lethal to humans, it can affect the nervous system and heart function, particularly in individuals with pre-existing health conditions or severe allergies.

The Portuguese man-of-war typically inhabits the surface waters of warm subtropical and tropical oceans worldwide. They are carried by winds, currents, and tides, which can suddenly bring large numbers of them close to shore or directly onto beaches. Their appearance is often unpredictable and can vary significantly depending on seasonal weather patterns and oceanic conditions.

Phuket and Krabi just got fresh warnings on rip currents and jellyfish starting June, after 47 incidents in May. Follow the flag system and don't swim after dark. https://t.co/YMldaQYa6A — Atlas Guide (@AtlasGuideX) June 11, 2026

Local authorities have urged beach operators, hotel staff, and tour guides to inform visitors about the potential danger and to ensure that appropriate warning signs are displayed at affected beaches. Swimmers are advised to remain vigilant, avoid entering the water if the creatures are visible, and immediately notify lifeguards if they spot any Portuguese man-of-war on the beach or in the water.

In the event of a sting, medical experts recommend rinsing the affected area with vinegar to neutralize the nematocysts, carefully removing any remaining tentacles with a pair of tweezers or a credit card, and seeking immediate medical attention if severe symptoms develop. Rubbing the wound or using fresh water should be avoided, as these actions can cause additional venom release and worsen the injury.

The Phuket Lifeguard Service continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as conditions change. Beachgoers are encouraged to check official social media channels and consult with local lifeguards before entering the water at any Phuket beach.

40 Portuguese Man O War Jellyfish Found on Phuket Patong Beach

As the monsoon season approaches, marine conditions around Phuket can change rapidly, potentially bringing various marine hazards closer to shore. Authorities remind both residents and tourists to respect ocean warning flags, follow lifeguard instructions, and prioritize personal safety when enjoying the island’s renowned coastal areas.

-Thailand News (TN)