British Tourist In Critical Condition After Falling From Tuk-tuk In Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand — Police in Patong are urgently searching for a tuk-tuk driver after a 29-year-old British tourist was left in critical condition with severe head injuries after falling from the moving vehicle following a dispute over his fare.

British Man Taken Off Life Support After Fall From Pickup Truck In Pattaya

The incident occurred in the early hours of June 14, 2026, when rescue workers from the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation were dispatched to Phra Barami Road near the Kalim Beach area of Patong. At approximately 4:10 a.m., first responders discovered the victim, identified as Colin Cairney, lying on the roadway near a pedestrian crossing. He was immediately transported to Patong Hospital for emergency treatment.

Following the initial report, investigators notified Police Colonel Korakrit Khankhruea, the superintendent of the Patong Police Station, who attended the scene and closely monitored the tourist’s deteriorating condition. Due to the severity of his head trauma, medical staff subsequently transferred Cairney to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where he remains in critical condition receiving intensive care. Police officers have since visited the hospital to assess his status and have formally requested comprehensive medical examination documents to aid in the official assessment of his injuries.

Initial inquiries revealed that the incident stemmed from a disagreement over transportation costs. Cairney had originally taken a red, Phuket-registered tuk-tuk back to his hotel in the Kalim Beach area. However, upon arrival, a dispute arose because he did not have cash available to pay the fare. To resolve the issue, Cairney re-entered the same vehicle with the driver to travel to a nearby ATM to withdraw money. Hotel security personnel had reportedly recorded the details of the tuk-tuk when it initially arrived at the property, providing investigators with a crucial lead.

A night out in Phuket has ended in tragedy for British professional boxer Colin Cairney. At around 4am on 14 June 2026, the 29-year-old was riding in a tuk-tuk back to his hotel when something went terribly wrong. CCTV footage reviewed by police shows the vehicle passing his… pic.twitter.com/CBOERUIAqU — KP (@Bomb_Khonphong) June 15, 2026

Investigators reviewing closed-circuit television footage tracked the vehicle’s movements during the early morning hours. The footage showed the tuk-tuk initially traveling toward the Kamala area before reversing course and speeding back toward Patong at approximately 4:02 a.m. As the vehicle passed The Nature hotel, it failed to turn in or stop to drop off the passenger. Instead, the tuk-tuk was seen traveling at a high speed when Cairney suddenly fell from the vehicle, resulting in his severe injuries on the roadway.

The Patong Police Station has launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the fall. Detectives are actively gathering evidence, analyzing the CCTV footage, and working to locate and apprehend the tuk-tuk driver for questioning. Authorities are also investigating whether any other individuals may be connected to the incident.

According to reports from the Daily News, investigators have not yet determined the exact cause of the fall, leaving open the possibility of an accidental slip, a forced ejection, or the victim jumping from the vehicle during an altercation. The investigation remains highly active as police continue to piece together the timeline and prepare potential legal actions against those responsible.

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk

As the manhunt for the driver continues, local authorities are reviewing safety protocols and driver conduct within the local transport sector.

-Thailand News (TN)