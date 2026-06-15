Customs Seizes Heroin, Suspected Scam Phones in Phuket Airport Busts

PHUKET, Thailand — Thai customs officials have executed a highly successful dual interdiction at Phuket International Airport, seizing 16 kilograms of high-value heroin and intercepting a cache of mobile phones suspected of being used in transnational cyber scamming operations. The back-to-back arrests highlight the Customs Department’s intensified efforts to secure the country’s primary tourist gateway against illicit trafficking and fraud.

Saudi National Arrested At Phuket Airport For Attempting To Smuggle Ketamine

The first major bust occurred on Thursday night during routine departure checks at the international terminal. Authorities apprehended a 32-year-old South African woman, identified as Buhle Jali, just before she was scheduled to board a flight to Entebbe, Uganda. Acting on intelligence and behavioral indicators, customs officers subjected her luggage to a rigorous inspection. During the search, they discovered that Jali had ingeniously concealed 16 kilograms of heroin inside bags of commercial pet food.

Following her arrest, Jali was formally charged with narcotics trafficking and remanded in custody for legal processing. Officials have estimated the local street value of the seized heroin at approximately 48 million baht. However, given the destination of the flight, authorities noted that the illicit cargo would have been worth up to 96 million baht—double its local value—upon reaching the Ugandan market. The seizure represents a significant disruption to an international drug trafficking route attempting to utilize Thailand as a transit hub.

Less than 24 hours later, on Friday, customs officials at the airport’s arrivals hall uncovered a separate smuggling operation. This time, the targets were two Uzbek nationals who had just landed in Thailand. During standard baggage screening, x-ray machines detected anomalies in the men’s luggage. A subsequent physical search revealed 35 used mobile phones hidden inside their bags.

A 32-year-old South African woman has been arrested at Phuket International Airport after customs officers found 16kg of heroin hidden in seven pet food bags inside her suitcase. She was attempting to smuggle the drugs out of Thailand. pic.twitter.com/oCKvbev6xw — Bangkok Lad (@bangkoklad) June 14, 2026

The two men were immediately detained and charged with smuggling undeclared goods into the Kingdom. Beyond the customs violations, investigators strongly suspect that the confiscated devices were intended to fuel cyber scamming operations within Thailand. The suspects’ names have been withheld pending the conclusion of the preliminary investigation, which is actively ongoing to determine their exact affiliations and the intended recipients of the electronic devices.

Both interdictions underscore the multifaceted security challenges faced by Thai border authorities, who must simultaneously combat the flow of hard narcotics and the proliferation of technology used in organized financial fraud. The Customs Department has confirmed that the investigations into both cases are expanding. Detectives are currently working to trace the origins of the heroin shipment and to identify the broader syndicate behind the suspected scam phone smuggling ring.

Bangladeshi Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport With Cocaine and Forged Documents

As the legal proceedings advance, authorities remain vigilant in their monitoring of both passenger and cargo flows.

-Thailand News (TN)