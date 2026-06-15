Phuket Airport Debuts International Arrivals Autogates

PHUKET, Thailand — Phuket International Airport has officially launched its first automated immigration gates for arriving international passengers, marking a significant technological upgrade aimed at streamlining the arrival process and reducing wait times. The new service, which began operation on Saturday, addresses persistent traveler complaints regarding long queues and processing delays at the busy tourist hub.

Phuket International Airport To Deploy Automated Passport Gates

Prior to this development, the airport’s automated gate system was exclusively available for outbound passengers. All arriving international travelers were previously required to clear immigration through traditional manned counters. The introduction of the arrivals autogates represents a strategic shift in managing the high volume of inbound tourist traffic more efficiently.

During the inauguration of the new service, Airport General Manager Monchai Tanode announced ambitious plans to significantly expand the automated infrastructure in the near future. The facility intends to double its current capacity from 10 to 21 arrivals autogates. Concurrently, the airport will reduce the number of manned immigration counters from 24 to 16. While a specific timeline for the completion of these additional infrastructure changes was not provided, the expansion is expected to further ease immigration congestion and elevate the overall operational standards and passenger experience at the airport.

Phuket airport opens arrivals autogate servicehttps://t.co/U9awoC0pC5 pic.twitter.com/jdpTFqx5HX — Bangkok Post Learning (@post_learning) June 15, 2026

The implementation of the new automated clearance system comes with specific eligibility requirements. To utilize the expedited processing, passengers must be holders of biometric e-passports. Travelers who do not possess the appropriate electronic travel documents will continue to be directed to the remaining manned counters for standard immigration processing.

Chinese Man Faces Legal Action After Damaging Automated Gates At Suvarnabhumi Airport

The transition toward a more automated immigration framework reflects the airport authority’s ongoing commitment to modernizing its facilities and adapting to the growing demands of international travel. As the airport moves forward with its expansion plans, officials will continue to monitor passenger flow and system efficiency to ensure a seamless arrival experience.

-Thailand News (TN)