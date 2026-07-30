Former Philippine Airlines Pilot Rescued From Homelessness In Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand — A former commercial pilot for Philippine Airlines and AirAsia, who reportedly fell into homelessness after losing his life savings in the stock market and divorcing his Thai wife, has been rescued by a local charity and hospitalized for urgent medical treatment.

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The man, identified as Larry Malpaya, was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday morning resting on the concrete beneath a staircase near the BTS Ploenchit station. A concerned citizen, who initially learned of the man’s plight from a security guard at a nearby building, approached the individual to offer assistance. The guard noted that the man had been seeking refuge in the area for several days and had previously declined offers of hospital transport due to an inability to afford medical bills.

Upon engaging with the man, the citizen purchased basic necessities, including medicine for infected wounds, water, and food. After learning the man’s name, the citizen conducted an online search and discovered photographs identifying him as a former commercial airline pilot. When presented with this information, the man reportedly broke down in tears, leading to a lengthy conversation that revealed the extent of his personal and financial decline.

According to the information gathered, Malpaya had resided in Thailand for more than two decades and was previously married to a Thai national in Pathum Thani province. Following their divorce several years ago, he reportedly suffered catastrophic financial losses due to poor stock market investments, which ultimately depleted his savings and led to his current situation on the streets.

A former Philippine Airlines and AirAsia pilot, who reportedly lost all his savings in bad choices on the stock market, divorced his Thai wife and became homeless on the streets of Bangkok, has been rescued by the Mirror Foundation and taken to a hospital for treatment of his… pic.twitter.com/QwoYypdnLd — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) July 30, 2026

Following the discovery, the Mirror Foundation, a prominent Thai non-governmental organization, intervened to assist him. Sittiphol Chuprajong, who oversees the foundation’s homeless outreach project, confirmed that Malpaya has been admitted to a hospital to receive critical treatment for diabetes and infected wounds. The foundation stepped in after learning that the man’s medical needs were going unmet due to his lack of financial resources.

The Mirror Foundation is now actively coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Bangkok to determine the most appropriate long-term solution for Malpaya. Officials are currently evaluating the possibility of repatriating him to the Philippines, though any such arrangements are contingent upon his medical recovery and stabilization.

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This incident highlights the vulnerabilities faced by some expatriates who experience sudden financial hardship and lack a local support network. It also underscores the critical role played by local charitable organizations and vigilant citizens in identifying and assisting marginalized individuals in the city.

-Thailand News (TN)