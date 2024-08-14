Homeless Russian-Canadian Man Arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for 1,599 Days of Overstay

Surat Thani – A Russian/Canadian man was arrested on Koh Pha Ngan Island after being found asking for food from locals and sleeping on a road, with an overstay of 1,599 days.

The Koh Pha Ngan Tourist Police reported to the Phuket Express that on Tuesday, August 13th, they received notifications from locals about a foreign man sleeping on a local road and asking for food.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

