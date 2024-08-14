German Tourist Survives Fall from Pattaya Hotel After Alleged Cannabis-Induced Paranoia

A German tourist fell from a hotel in Pattaya after allegedly using cannabis and becoming paranoid.

Drunk Man Survives Fall from Pattaya Hotel Balcony

At 2:40 AM on August 14th, 2024, Pattaya police received a report of a foreign tourist falling from a luxury hotel, located on Soi 4, Pattaya Second Road, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Police, The Pattaya News, and rescue volunteers immediately responded to the scene.

By Aim Tanakorn

