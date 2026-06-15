Suspected Insurgents Torch Solar Farm Warehouse In Pattani

PATTANI, Thailand — Suspected southern insurgents set fire to a warehouse storing a large quantity of solar panels early this morning, marking the latest in a series of coordinated attacks targeting energy infrastructure in Thailand’s restive deep south. The arson attack destroyed critical equipment intended for the Gunkul Solar Power Generation Company’s renewable energy project in the Yaring district of Pattani province.

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Security forces were alerted to the blaze at approximately 3:45 a.m. and immediately dispatched paramilitary rangers to the scene in Ban Tha Pong. Upon arrival, authorities cordoned off the perimeter of the warehouse and established stringent roadblocks to prevent unauthorized access and secure the area. A specialized team of improvised explosive device disposal experts was subsequently brought in to comb the charred ruins and surrounding grounds, ensuring that no secondary explosive devices had been left behind by the attackers.

Military and police officials have attributed the arson to militant groups fighting for an independent Patani state. Security analysts suggest that the deliberate targeting of a non-military, civilian development facility demonstrates a strategic shift intended to instill fear among the local population. By destroying infrastructure designed to improve the economic prosperity and modernization of the region, authorities believe the insurgents are attempting to obstruct government development initiatives and undermine public confidence in state security.

PATTANI — 15 June 2026, an unknown number of assailants broke into a solar power plant construction site in Pattani early Monday and set fire to a solar panel storage area, causing damage to the project’s property but no injuries or casualties. The Internal Security Operations… pic.twitter.com/j6qLREY6IY — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 15, 2026

This incident follows a highly coordinated assault just days prior, highlighting a troubling escalation in violence against the region’s power grid. On June 9, suspected insurgents breached a biomass power plant in the Nong Chik district of Pattani. During that operation, militants held plant staff at gunpoint while systematically placing improvised explosive devices at three critical locations within the facility. The explosives were detonated as the attackers withdrew, causing extensive structural damage to the plant’s main building and power generators. Fortunately, no employees were injured during the raid.

The consecutive attacks on both biomass and solar energy projects have prompted a heightened security response across the southern border provinces. Military commanders have ordered increased patrols and intelligence-gathering operations to protect vital public utilities and private investments from further sabotage. The destruction of the solar panels represents a significant financial and logistical setback for the Gunkul project, which was slated to contribute to the region’s transition toward sustainable energy.

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As forensic teams continue to process the burned warehouse, investigators are working to identify the specific insurgent cell responsible for the arson and the preceding biomass plant bombing.

-Thailand News (TN)