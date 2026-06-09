Armed Intruders Storm Pattani Biomass Plant

PATTANI, Thailand — A major security operation is underway in southern Thailand after an unknown number of heavily armed intruders breached a biomass power plant in Pattani province, culminating in an explosion at the facility early this morning. Authorities have confirmed that no casualties or fatalities were reported during the brazen attack.

Paramilitary Ranger Killed In Narathiwat Siege

The incident unfolded at the Pattani Green Biomass Power Plant, located in the Lipasango sub-district of Nong Chik district. According to initial reports, the assailants infiltrated the industrial compound through its rear section in the early hours of the morning. Brandishing firearms, the intruders systematically rounded up the plant’s operational personnel and on-site security guards, forcing them to gather at the facility’s front entrance. Shortly after securing the staff, a loud explosion echoed from within the plant compound, prompting an immediate emergency response.

A ranger task force was alerted to the breach at approximately 12:40 a.m. and swiftly mobilized to the scene. Responding units immediately established a wide security perimeter around the industrial site, deploying personnel to set up strategic checkpoints and roadblocks on all access routes. The rapid deployment of the task force was aimed at containing the situation, preventing the suspects from escaping the immediate vicinity, and ensuring the safety of the surrounding communities.

BREAKING: Armed group attacks biomass power plant in Pattani, sets off three explosions An armed group of more than 10 men reportedly stormed a biomass power plant in southern Thailand's Pattani Province early on 9 June, forcing security guards from the premises before… pic.twitter.com/gllryhcOJx — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 9, 2026

As dawn broke, specialized forensic teams and investigators gained access to the secured facility to conduct a comprehensive sweep of the compound. Officials are currently assessing the extent of the structural and operational damage caused by the blast, meticulously collecting ballistic and forensic evidence, and tracing the movements of the attackers. A widespread manhunt has been launched to track down and apprehend the individuals responsible for the armed intrusion and subsequent detonation.

In the wake of the attack, regional security measures have been significantly intensified across Pattani and neighboring provinces to reassure residents and business operators. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant but calm, strictly advising citizens to rely solely on information disseminated through official government channels. Officials warned against the circulation of unverified reports on social media, which could incite unnecessary panic or compromise the integrity of the ongoing tactical operations.

Two Public Parks Closed in Yala Following Series of Bomb Blasts

The Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command has appealed to the community for assistance in the ongoing investigation. Citizens who possess any information regarding the incident, or who observe suspicious individuals or activities in their vicinity, are strongly encouraged to contact the ISOC Region 4 hotline at 1341 or report directly to the nearest local security unit.

-Thailand News (TN)