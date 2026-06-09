Thailand Immigration Bureau Launches Trial Of THIM New Digital Arrival App

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau has initiated a public trial for a new mobile application designed to revolutionize the arrival process for foreign nationals, aiming to significantly streamline entry procedures, alleviate severe airport congestion, and enhance overall immigration services. The new platform, named THIM (Thailand Immigration Management), is currently available for trial download on both iOS and Android devices, with a full nationwide implementation scheduled for August 2026.

Thailand Launches Digital Immigration Platform To Streamline Entry For Millions Of Visitors

The digital system allows travelers to register their arrival information and submit passport details prior to their departure for Thailand. By utilizing the platform, users can generate a Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) in a process that officials estimate will take less than three minutes. The application features advanced optical character recognition, enabling users to simply photograph their passports to automatically read and record the necessary data. Furthermore, the platform is capable of processing information for travel groups of up to ten individuals simultaneously, a feature designed to drastically reduce processing times and simplify travel arrangements for families and tour groups.

Announced on June 6, 2026, the THIM project aligns with broader government policies aimed at improving the care and experience of foreign visitors entering the country under various tourist and long-term visa categories. Immigration Bureau Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyalug has assigned Deputy Commissioner Police Major General Pratchaya Prasansuk to oversee the platform’s development. The bureau emphasized that the initiative seeks to strike a critical balance between maintaining stringent national security requirements and providing maximum convenience for travelers seeking entry permission.

To ensure the highest standards of data protection, the Immigration Bureau has partnered with a globally credible private company specializing in cybersecurity to jointly develop and host the immigration information system. All sensitive traveler data, including accommodation details and travel itineraries, will be securely stored within this fortified digital infrastructure. The pilot version of the application currently supports four major languages: English, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese. Developers are actively working to integrate at least 15 additional languages in the near future to better accommodate the diverse demographic of international arrivals.

📍 Welcome to Thailand.

Welcome to THIM.

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สำนักงานตรวจคนเข้าเมือง (สตม.) พัฒนาแอปพลิเคชัน THIM (Thailand Immigration Management) เพื่ออำนวยความสะดวกให้ชาวต่างชาติลงทะเบียนข้อมูลก่อนเดินทางเข้าประเทศผ่านระบบดิจิทัล ควบคู่กับการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการกำกับดูแลการพำนักของชาวต่างชาติ… pic.twitter.com/238CWq60z7 — POLICE TV (@THAIPOLICE_TV) June 7, 2026

Looking beyond the initial rollout of the digital arrival card, authorities envision THIM evolving into a comprehensive “Super App” for all foreign nationals in Thailand, catering to short-term tourists, long-term residents, and permanent residents alike. Future functionalities will encompass document requests, identity verification services, the digital submission of immigration paperwork, appointment scheduling with immigration officers, and direct access to a 24-hour Tourist Police assistance hotline. Officials noted that the new mobile platform operates significantly faster than the current website-based registration system, which has often been criticized for its sluggish performance during peak travel seasons.

Police Major General Pratchaya highlighted the immense scale of the operational challenge, noting that Thailand’s immigration system currently processes approximately 30 million foreign tourists annually, a figure expected to continue its upward trajectory. He affirmed the bureau’s steadfast commitment to leveraging secure, modern technology to enhance the traveler experience, bolster Thailand’s image as a welcoming and technologically advanced destination, and reduce processing bottlenecks without compromising border security.

Thailand Implements Mandatory Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) for All Tourists Starting May 1

The Immigration Bureau has opened the application for public testing as additional functions are being finalized. The first phase of the trial focuses exclusively on TDAC registration, with the remaining comprehensive services slated for integration prior to the official August launch. Travelers and industry stakeholders are encouraged to download the trial version and provide feedback to help refine the user experience.

-Thailand News (TN)