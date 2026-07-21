British-Born Monk Becomes First Foreigner to Reach Highest Rank

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand — The Thai Buddhist community is celebrating a historic milestone after a British-born monk was elevated to the kingdom’s highest echelon of the monastic hierarchy, becoming the first foreign national in the nation’s history to be appointed to the supreme rank of Somdet Phra Ratchakhana.

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On July 12, 2026, the Royal Gazette published a royal command announcing the promotion of eight senior monks to this prestigious rank. Among them was Phra Brahmapatcharayanamunee, widely known as Ajahn Jayasaro (born Shaun Michael Chiverton), the resident monk at the Ban Rai Thaw Si Monastic Residence in Nakhon Ratchasima. Under the royal decree, he was bestowed the title of Somdet Phra Mahapatcharayanamunee, marking an unprecedented recognition of a foreign-born practitioner through a royal Suphanabat appointment.

Born on the Isle of Wight in England on January 7, 1958, Ajahn Jayasaro’s spiritual journey began long before his arrival in Thailand. Frequent school absences due to severe childhood asthma afforded him the time to pursue independent academic study, during which he began questioning the meaning of life. He found profound answers in Buddhist philosophy, which he embraced as the truth he had long sought. Determined to deepen his understanding, he began practicing meditation independently and worked from the age of 17 to save the funds necessary to travel to Thailand.

His formal spiritual path commenced in 1978 after practicing meditation with the esteemed Ajahn Sumedho in England. He subsequently traveled to Thailand and became a devoted disciple of the late Luang Por Chah Subhaddo, one of the country’s most revered meditation masters, at Wat Nong Pah Pong in Ubon Ratchathani. He ordained as a novice monk in 1979 and entered full monkhood on June 3, 1980, with Luang Por Chah serving as his preceptor. He was given the Pali name Jayasaro, meaning “one who is victorious through the dhamma.”

Dedicated to rigorous scholarship, Ajahn Jayasaro devoted himself to mastering Thai, Pali, and Sanskrit, operating on the belief that serious students of Buddhism must engage with the classical languages underlying the Buddhist canon. After completing his first five years in the monkhood, he undertook years of solitary forest wandering in the traditional dhutanga ascetic practice to cultivate his mind and body before returning to teach and disseminate the Buddha’s teachings.

Thailand has marked a historic moment in Thai Buddhism with the appointment of British-born monk Ajahn Jayasaro as Somdet Phra Mahapatcharayanamunee. The respected Buddhist teacher became the first foreign-born monk to receive Thailand’s highest royal monastic rank. His… pic.twitter.com/rs5Apo2d8R — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) July 21, 2026

Ajahn Jayasaro has played a prominent role in bridging Eastern and Western understandings of Theravada Buddhism. From 1986 to 1996, he served as deputy abbot of Wat Pah Nanachat, the International Forest Monastery established specifically for non-Thai monks, before serving as its abbot from 1997 to 2002. During this period, he earned widespread respect for delivering dhamma teachings fluently in both Thai and English. He was also entrusted with compiling “Stillness Flowing,” which is widely regarded as the most comprehensive biography and collection of teachings of Luang Por Chah.

In 2003, he stepped down as abbot to devote himself fully to meditation practice, relocating to the Ban Rai Thaw Si Monastic Residence in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima. There, he has continued to teach meditation while developing the “Vividh Buddha” concept, which integrates the Buddhist Threefold Training—morality, concentration, and wisdom—into the curriculum of the Panyaprateep School to promote holistic Buddhist education for youth.

His profound contributions have earned him extensive recognition beyond the monastic community. In 2010, he received the Culture Ministry’s Outstanding Thai Language User Award in recognition of his linguistic mastery. The following year, Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University conferred upon him an honorary Doctor of Buddhist Studies degree in Dhamma Communication. In a rare and significant honor, His Majesty the King granted him Thai citizenship as a special case on March 9, 2020, bestowing upon him the Thai surname Bothanuwat, a name suggested by the distinguished Buddhist scholar Somdet Phra Buddhaghosacariya.

Ajahn Jayasaro’s ascent through Thailand’s monastic hierarchy has been steady and distinguished, with promotions in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2024, culminating in his 2026 appointment to the supreme royal ecclesiastical title. Just weeks before this historic elevation, on June 4, he was invited to deliver a sermon on the Ten Perfections before His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen at the Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall in the Grand Palace, underscoring his standing as one of Thailand’s most respected contemporary Buddhist teachers.

Wat Luang Phor Toh in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

The appointment has been widely welcomed by Buddhist followers in Thailand and abroad, who regard it as a fitting recognition of a lifetime devoted to Buddhist practice, scholarship, and education. It stands as a testament to the inclusive and merit-based nature of Thailand’s spiritual traditions, bridging cultural divides through shared devotion to the dhamma.

-Thailand News (TN)