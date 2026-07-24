Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Flooding In Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand — A torrential downpour early Thursday morning has caused significant flash flooding across parts of Pattaya, rendering key roadways impassable and disrupting travel throughout Chon Buri province.

Heavy Rain Triggers Widespread Flash Flooding Across Bangkok Metropolis and Pattaya

The most severe inundation was reported at approximately 5:00 a.m. along a road running parallel to the railway line, stretching from Soi Khao Talo to Soi Khao Noi. Water levels in the area rapidly rose to between 10 and 70 centimeters, creating hazardous conditions that left numerous motorcycles and passenger cars stranded or broken down. In response to the dangerous conditions, local municipal officials swiftly deployed steel barricades to close off the affected路段 and prevent further vehicles from entering the submerged zone.

The disruption extended beyond local neighborhoods, with flooding also reported on several major arterial routes in Chon Buri province. Sections of the heavily trafficked Sukhumvit Road and the Bueng Bypass experienced significant water accumulation, causing delays and complicating travel for commuters and tourists heading toward Pattaya and the neighboring province of Rayong.

PATTAYA – Pattaya City was partially flooded after more than an hour of heavy rain early Thursday morning. Flooding was reported on a road parallel to a railway from Soi Khao Talo to Soi Khao Noi at 5am. It became impassable for motorcycles and passenger cars as water was… pic.twitter.com/spDCuDfEt8 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) July 23, 2026

While Pattaya is geographically characterized by several low-lying areas that are naturally susceptible to rapid water accumulation during intense rainfall, municipal drainage systems typically manage to clear the water relatively quickly. However, the recurring nature of these events has prompted the city administration to accelerate long-term infrastructure improvements.

Pattaya Mayor Poramese Ngampichet recently addressed the issue via social media, outlining the city’s ongoing efforts to modernize its aging drainage infrastructure. The current mitigation strategy focuses on replacing outdated drainage pipes, many of which are only 60 centimeters in diameter and insufficient for handling extreme weather events. According to the mayor’s update, construction crews have already completed upgrades at more than half of the 20 chronic flooding hotspots previously identified by city engineers.

Heavy rains batter Pattaya, causing severe flooding

As the rainy season progresses, municipal authorities continue to monitor weather patterns and maintain emergency response teams on standby. Residents and visitors are advised to exercise caution, avoid driving through flooded roadways, and stay updated on local traffic advisories issued by the Pattaya City administration.

-Thailand News (TN)