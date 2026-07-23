Bangkok Airport Rail Link Resumes Full Service

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Airport Rail Link has fully restored its operations connecting inner Bangkok to Suvarnabhumi Airport following a significant service disruption caused by a train derailment at the Khlong Tan depot. Full service was officially reinstated at 10:07 p.m. on Wednesday after maintenance crews successfully cleared the derailed vehicle and completed critical safety inspections.

Suvarnabhumi airport rail link shut down for 2½ hours

The incident occurred at 12:47 a.m. on Wednesday when an Airport Rail Link train unexpectedly left the tracks while returning to the depot after completing its final scheduled run of the night. The derailment created a severe operational bottleneck throughout the day, forcing authorities to reduce service to a single train running at hourly intervals. This was a stark departure from the line’s standard operational capacity, which typically features trains arriving every 10 to 15 minutes to accommodate commuter and traveler demand.

Anan Phonimdaeng, governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), confirmed that normal service between the Phaya Thai and Suvarnabhumi Airport stations was resumed once officials safely removed the derailed train and conducted a thorough inspection of the railway switch at the affected site. Alongside the restoration of train movements, the line’s EMV contactless fare payment system has also been fully reactivated for passenger convenience.

While operations have normalized, a comprehensive joint investigation into the root cause of the derailment remains ongoing. The inquiry involves the SRT, the former operator SRT Electrified Train Co (SRTET), and Asia Era One Co, the company that recently took over the Airport Rail Link’s operations.

Airport Rail Link resumed full service at 10.07pm on Wednesday after officials removed a train that had derailed at its depot in Bangkok's Khlong Tan area. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/nn7YDgGU2O — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) July 23, 2026

In a proactive measure to ensure future safety and prevent a recurrence of the incident, Asia Era One has announced plans to replace the railway switch involved in the derailment. The operator also committed to upgrading the reversing loop at the Khlong Tan depot to enhance overall operational reliability.

The Airport Rail Link serves as a vital transit artery for the capital, providing a direct and efficient connection between central Bangkok and Thailand’s primary international aviation gateway. The line typically operates daily from 5:30 a.m. to midnight, deploying a fleet of six to eight trains depending on passenger traffic volumes.

Airport Rail Link

Authorities continue to monitor the system closely as normal schedules stabilize. Further updates regarding the final findings of the derailment investigation and the timeline for the depot infrastructure upgrades are expected as the State Railway of Thailand and the operating consortium provide additional information through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)